In a post-match storm of controversy, Manchester City's star striker, Erling Haaland, finds himself teetering on the edge of possible disciplinary action after expressing his frustration with referee Simon Hooper on social media following the team's electrifying 3-3 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

The climax of the pulsating Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium left Haaland seething when an advantageous situation was halted by Hooper's decision to award a free-kick instead of playing the advantage.

Haaland, resilient after being fouled, promptly set up Jack Grealish for a potential game-changing move, only to have it thwarted by the referee's call.

His on-field discontent spilled over into the virtual arena as he took to X (formerly Twitter), reposting a clip of the incident with a succinct yet potent comment, "Wtf," stirring the social media pot with a touch of offensive slang.

While manager Pep Guardiola remained oblivious to Haaland's digital outburst during the post-match briefing, he acknowledged the player's on-field frustration.

Guardiola empathized, stating, "It's normal. His reaction was the same for 10 players. The rules are that you cannot talk with the referees or fourth officials, so we should have had 10 players sent off today."

Attempting to balance his critique, Guardiola refrained from making a "Mikel Arteta comment," referencing the controversial remarks made by the Arsenal manager in the previous month.

Guardiola confessed to the fallibility of both players and himself, expressing understanding for Haaland's frustration while dissecting the intricacies of the contentious play.

As the dust settled on the contentious clash, Manchester City found themselves in the midst of their longest winless streak in the Premier League in six years.

Guardiola, however, downplayed concerns, attributing the thrilling 3-3 draw against Tottenham to the ebb and flow of the game.

Pep, as he is affectionately known, maintaining his composure in the aftermath of the intense encounter, discussed City's recent defensive woes, conceding eight goals in their last three league games.

Despite the defensive lapses, he remained steadfast, stating, "It's not the first time we are in this situation where we are playing good but results don't come."

The late-game controversy, involving a contentious decision by the referee, failed to deter Guardiola from holding his team accountable.

"I would say we didn't draw for that," Guardiola said, emphasizing that while Tottenham celebrated the point, City remained less jubilant despite a performance that echoed their recent run of form.

Injury-plagued Tottenham, seeking redemption after a three-match losing streak, managed to salvage a draw against City.

Manager Ange Postecoglou expressed hope that his team, plagued by injuries and suspensions, is on the cusp of emerging stronger from a challenging period, preparing for the upcoming clash with West Ham United with newfound optimism.