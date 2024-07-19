İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu emerged victorious in a dramatic election, securing the presidency with 134 out of 281 votes at the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Ordinary Financial and Electoral General Assembly in Ankara.

His closest rival, Mehmet Büyükekşi, garnered 129 votes, while 18 were deemed invalid.

The election took place at a high-profile event at JW Marriott Hotel, where Hacıosmanoğlu addressed the assembly post-victory.

"Our burden is heavy," he said, emphasizing the challenges ahead and calling for unity and integrity in Turkish football.

He urged the current federation committees to step down to allow the new administration to take over seamlessly.

"May God grant us success," Hacıosmanoğlu added, addressing the assembly.

He criticized those he referred to as "more royalist than the king," suggesting that they have manipulated perceptions within Turkish football.

He stressed the importance of genuine leadership, noting, "If you are resolute, people will respect your determination."

Hacıosmanoğlu also went on to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his support.

"Being friends with our president is an honor I carry proudly," he said, dispelling rumors that Erdoğan had pressured candidates to withdraw.

He credited Erdoğan with revolutionizing Turkish football, particularly through the construction of modern stadiums.

Hacıosmanoğlu vowed to lead Turkish football with justice and morality, promising that every stakeholder would benefit from this new approach.

He emphasized the need for the federation's current committees to resign immediately, paving the way for the new administration to implement their vision.

"We've worked hard and are exhausted, but this fatigue will lead to beautiful tomorrows for Turkish football," he concluded.

The assembly, presided over by Divan Kurulu President Mehmet Baykan, saw Hacıosmanoğlu's list for the audit committee win with 65 votes against Büyükekşi's 21.

The newly elected audit committee includes Abdi Serdar Üstünsalih, Selami Tatkaya, Gökhan Zurnacıoğlu, Ekrem Sarısoy and Nevzat Demiröz, with Ömer Faruk Kara, Vefa Yunus Taylan, Cihan Eroğlu, Furkan Altaş and Mehmet Karaca as reserves.

Born on Feb. 21, 1966, in Hayrat, Trabzon, Hacıosmanoğlu's early career was marked by ventures in trade, petroleum, and construction after moving to Istanbul.

He served as vice president of Trabzonspor during Nuri Albayrak's presidency and led the club as its 15th president from May 2013 to December 2015.

Youth and Sports Minister Dr. Osman Aşkın Bak extended his congratulations to Hacıosmanoğlu, wishing him and his team success in their new roles.

"I believe Turkish football will reach new heights under your leadership," the minister's message read.

As Hacıosmanoğlu takes charge, he remains focused on fostering brotherhood and peace within Turkish football.

He pledged unwavering support to the national team and expressed optimism about their potential for greater achievements.