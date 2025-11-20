Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi was named African Men’s Player of the Year on Wednesday, capping a standout season that saw him lift the UEFA Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old also secured his fourth Ligue 1 title, added the French Cup and UEFA Super Cup to his haul, though PSG fell short in the Club World Cup final in New York, leaving Hakimi with a runners-up medal.

Hakimi edged out two former winners – Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Nigeria’s striker Victor Osimhen – to claim the award for the first time in his career.

“It’s really an honor for me to be here today, and I’m proud to win such a prestigious trophy,” Hakimi said, thanking his family, teammates and Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

“This trophy is not just for me; it’s for all the strong men and women in Africa who dream of becoming footballers.”

Hakimi is currently nursing a severely sprained ankle but, if fit, will lead hosts Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations starting Dec. 21 as they seek to win the competition for the first time since 1976.

Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak claimed the award for best women’s player on the continent, beating fellow countrywoman Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade. The Al Hilal attacker was the leading scorer in this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, although her side fell to Nigeria in the final.

It was a banner day for the ceremony’s host country, Morocco, as Yassine Bounou won the award for best men’s goalkeeper, and the Moroccan under-20 World Cup-winning side was voted best men’s national team.

Watford 20-year-old Othmane Maamma of Morocco claimed best young men’s player, while compatriot Doha El Madani retained the title of best young women’s player.

Cape Verde coach Bubista was named men’s coach of the year after leading the nation of 525,000 to a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie won her third consecutive women’s goalkeeper of the year award.