Achraf Hakimi, captain of Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain defender, has publicly refused to accept the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, highlighting a rare stand for sporting integrity in African football.

The decision follows a controversial CAF ruling that retroactively awarded Morocco the championship after Senegal temporarily walked off the field during the final.

Morocco entered the AFCON 2025 tournament as hosts and one of the continent’s strongest sides, featuring stars like Hakimi and Brahim Diaz.

The final, held on Jan. 18, 2026, at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, initially saw a tense 0-0 deadlock.

In stoppage time, a VAR-reviewed penalty was awarded to Morocco after a challenge involving Diaz.

Senegal’s players, protesting the decision and a denied request to review the VAR footage, walked off the pitch for roughly 15 minutes.

Captain Sadio Mane eventually persuaded his teammates to return, and the game resumed.

Pape Gueye scored a curling left-footed goal in the 94th minute of extra time, securing a 1-0 victory for Senegal and their second AFCON title.

Nearly two months later, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation filed an appeal, arguing Senegal’s walk-off violated Article 84 of the AFCON regulations, which addresses abandonment and failure to complete a match.

On March 17, 2026, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled in Morocco’s favour, officially recording the final as a 3-0 forfeit win for Morocco and awarding them their second continental trophy since 1976.

CAF’s decision sparked immediate controversy, with critics across the continent calling it a dangerous precedent that undermines on-pitch results and the spirit of fair competition.

Senegal’s football federation confirmed plans to appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

Hakimi, 27, one of the world’s most highly regarded right-backs, rejected the awarded title outright.

“My mum told me to reject the AFCON trophy. I’m officially rejecting it and hope my teammates do the same. We had a chance but failed to win,” he said. “Senegal beat us fairly and deserved it. It will be unfair to ruin their joy after the hard work they put in. I respect the CAF decision but I’m officially rejecting the trophy. I didn’t win 2025 AFCON. Congratulations to Senegal once again.” He later posted a cryptic message on X: “Energy speaks, I don’t,” reinforcing his commitment to principle over formal recognition.

The defender’s stance is exceptional in professional football, where titles are almost universally accepted once awarded by governing bodies.

Hakimi’s decision underscores a tension between administrative rulings and sporting merit, raising broader questions about ethics, fairness, and respect in African football governance.

His rejection resonates not just as a personal moral choice but as a call to maintain the integrity of results earned on the pitch.

Observers note that while Morocco had strong performances throughout the tournament, Senegal’s resilience and tactical discipline made them deserving champions.

CAF’s ruling, however, prioritizes regulatory interpretation over match dynamics, leaving fans, analysts, and players divided.

Whether Hakimi’s teammates or the Royal Moroccan Football Federation will echo his stance remains uncertain, but his voice has already amplified discussions about accountability and transparency in the continent’s most prestigious football competition.