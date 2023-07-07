Brad Pitt's forthcoming film project revolving around Formula One is set to catapult the sport's already soaring popularity to new heights, according to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The yet-to-be-titled movie is currently in production at the Silverstone circuit, coinciding with the British Grand Prix weekend.

Transforming the venue into a captivating film set, the production has ingeniously crafted a fictional 11th team named "APX GP," complete with a fully operational garage and pit wall.

Adding to the excitement, the movie cars will grace the grid, although they will not partake in the customary formation lap.

An image of U.S. actor Brad Pitt, playing Sonny Hayes, at the garage of the fictional Apex team for an F1-inspired movie ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit race track, Silverstone, U.K., July 6, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Instead, they will grace the track between the official sessions, leaving spectators in awe of the cinematic spectacle unfolding before their eyes.

With this venture, Formula One aims to build on the massive appeal generated by the immensely popular Netflix docu-series "Drive to Survive."

Reflecting on the project, Hamilton, who is also serving as a co-producer, expressed his anticipation for the film's impact.

"We've already witnessed the incredible work and influence of the Netflix show, and I firmly believe that this movie will take it to unprecedented heights," the British racing prodigy shared with the press. The Apple TV film is being masterfully directed by Joseph Kosinski, the visionary behind "Top Gun: Maverick," in collaboration with renowned producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

One may wonder about the age discrepancy, with the oldest current Formula One driver, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, being 41 years old, while Pitt, playing a retired driver making a comeback to race alongside a promising rookie, is 59 in real life.

Hamilton swiftly brushed off any concerns, praising Pitt's timeless appearance. "Brad seems to be aging in reverse. He looks phenomenal for his age," remarked the British speedster. "He's in great shape, having trained extensively ... Ultimately, it's a movie, so there will naturally be a touch of Hollywood magic to make it believable."

Pitt's character will commandeer a modified Formula Two car, and Hamilton, having witnessed the actor's laps on track – both recently at Silverstone and previously at a Los Angeles circuit – was duly impressed.

"I was observing from the sidelines as he whizzed past at full throttle," Hamilton recounted with enthusiasm. "We spent a day together at a track in LA, and despite his lack of racing experience, he demonstrated an innate understanding. As a true racing enthusiast and avid MotoGP viewer, he already had an instinct for the racing line. He was fully committed, which was incredible to see."

Hamilton also divulged that the film would authentically capture the sheer velocity of the sport, where cars reach mind-boggling speeds of up to 370 kph (230 mph). "It's going to appear blisteringly fast. I believe it will even surpass the visual impact of television coverage," he confidently asserted. "Considering what Joseph Kosinski has achieved with fighter jets and his work on 'Maverick,' merging that cutting-edge technology with our world ... it's going to be an absolutely astonishing experience."