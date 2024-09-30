Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton revealed in an interview with The Times that he has battled depression from an early age, struggling with the intense pressure of pursuing a racing career while enduring bullying at school.

The 39-year-old, who began competitive racing at just 6 years old, admitted that his mental health challenges continued into adulthood, making it hard for him to openly discuss his journey.

"I think it was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no one to talk to," Hamilton said in the interview published Saturday.

"I’ve struggled with mental health throughout my life, depression from a very early age when I was, like, 13... When I was in my twenties, I had some really difficult phases."

Hamilton made his Formula One debut in 2007 at 21, becoming the first Black driver in the series. He won the championship the next year and matched Michael Schumacher's record of seven championships in 2020.

The Briton said he feels more mature today than he did earlier in his career.

"You’re learning about things that have been passed down to you from your parents, noticing those patterns, how you react to things, how you can change those," he said.

"So what might have angered me in the past doesn’t anger me today. I am so much more refined."

Hamilton said he has tried silent retreats to improve his mental health, and while talking to a therapist years ago did not help, he would like to find one in the future.

The Mercedes driver, who is set to join Ferrari next year, is sixth in the championship, with the next race scheduled for Austin next month.