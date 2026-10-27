Harry Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Ballon d’Or on Monday, capping a remarkable season in which the Bayern Munich striker combined prolific goalscoring with domestic success and leadership for club and country.

The 33-year-old received football’s most prestigious individual award at the 70th ceremony, held at London’s Palladium Theatre on Monday. He is the fifth Englishman to win the men’s prize, joining Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen, who was the last English recipient in 2001.

Kane’s victory rewards an outstanding 2025-26 campaign in which he scored 73 goals in 65 appearances across all competitions for Bayern and England. His tally also earned him the Gerd Müller Trophy, awarded to the season’s leading goalscorer, while his performances helped Bayern secure the Bundesliga title and German Cup.

The England captain scored 61 goals for Bayern, including a Bundesliga-leading 36 in 31 league appearances. He added 14 goals in the Champions League, 10 in the German Cup and one in the German Supercup. His remaining 12 goals came for England, including six during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Kane also won the European Golden Shoe as the continent’s leading league goalscorer, further strengthening his case for the Ballon d’Or. His ability to finish chances, create opportunities for teammates and deliver in decisive moments made him the centerpiece of Bayern’s attack throughout the season.

Since joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, Kane has established himself as one of the German club’s most productive forwards. His goalscoring record has reinforced a reputation built over years in the Premier League, where he won multiple Golden Boots before moving to Germany.

His latest achievement adds another distinction to a career that includes England’s all-time scoring record and years of consistent performances at the highest level. Although Kane has often been celebrated for his professionalism, intelligent movement and link-up play rather than showmanship, his extraordinary output has now earned him the sport’s most coveted individual honor.

The Ballon d’Or race featured several high-profile contenders, including Spain’s Lamine Yamal, France’s Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, Norway’s Erling Haaland and Spain’s Rodri. Yamal also won the Kopa Trophy as the best young player.

A website error before the ceremony added intrigue after separate articles prematurely listed Kane, Yamal and Mbappé as winners. The official announcement ultimately confirmed Kane as the recipient.

Earlier in the evening, Kane accepted the Gerd Müller Trophy and credited his teammates and family for helping him reach the highest point of his career.

“An incredible year for me ... the best season I have had without a doubt,” he said. “To score this amount of goals is a total team effort.”

He also thanked his wife, Kate, for her support.

“I have a great team around me who keep me humble and keep me grounded,” Kane said. “My wife Kate, we’re in this together. I know this wouldn’t be possible without you.”

Kane’s win places him alongside a select group of English football greats who have claimed the award. Matthews won the inaugural Ballon d’Or in 1956, Charlton followed in 1966, Keegan won back-to-back awards in 1978 and 1979, and Owen claimed the honor in 2001.

The ceremony also recognized Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, who won her third women’s Ballon d’Or after helping Barcelona collect several trophies last season, including the Women’s Champions League. Putellas, 32, joined London City Lionesses during the offseason and also helped Spain win the Women’s Nations League in December.

Her victory ended Aitana Bonmati’s three-year reign. Bonmati, who completed a hat trick of consecutive awards in 2025, was absent from this year’s shortlist after breaking her leg in December.