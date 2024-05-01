Hatayspor have faced a challenging streak in the last 10 weeks of the Süper Lig, managing to secure only five points against their rivals and slipping to the 18th spot, unable to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

The team's decline began around the 25th week, despite their victories against Adana Demirspor with a 1-0 away win and Fatih Karagümrük with a 3-1 home win in the 23rd and following weeks, respectively.

With only one win and two draws in their last 10 matches, Hatayspor has collected a mere five points, pushing them down to the 18th position.

Under the management of Head Coach Volkan Demirel, Hatayspor have struggled to halt their recent poor performance.

Although they managed to secure a 3-0 victory against Samsunspor in the 30th week, the team suffered defeats against Galatasaray (0-1), Istanbulspor (0-3), Antalyaspor (1-2), and Istanbul Başakşehir (1-2) in the following weeks.

Having been without a win for the past four weeks, the team finds it challenging to move away from the relegation zone.

Promoted to the Süper Lig from the TFF 1st Lig as champions in the 2019-2020 season, the Feb. 6 twin-earthquake-hit Hatayspor are now facing the threat of relegation this season.

With only four matches remaining, the team aims to secure points and their position in the league.

They will face Gaziantep away on Sunday in the 35th week of the league.