In Nevşehir, a remarkable story of unwavering dedication unfolds as Ibrahim and Hayri Taşçeker, two brothers bound by their love for football, attend the home matches of Nevşehir Belediyespor with undying enthusiasm, regardless of the seasons.

At the tender age of 8, Ibrahim, now 41, first set foot in the red and white stands, and since then, he has remained a steadfast supporter, even in the face of adversity.

Despite losing his sight to cataracts at 17, Ibrahim refused to abandon his beloved team.

Following the loss of his vision, Ibrahim embarked on a journey to the Gazi Stadium with his older brother Hayri, who graciously assumed the role of his eyes, providing a vivid narration of the matches, and capturing every minute detail.

Over time, the brothers' profound passion for football transformed into an ardent "red-white" love affair.

Summer or winter, they faithfully secure their spots in the stands, unwavering in their dedication to following Nevşehir Belediyespor's matches.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ibrahim Taşçeker, despite his visual impairment, revealed that his love for football persisted within his heart.

He expressed his gratitude for the seats allocated to them in the protocol tribune, courtesy of Nevşehir Mayor Mehmet Savran. "I am an ardent supporter of Nevşehirspor," he professed. "I attend all matches, regardless of the weather. My brother describes the action to me, and we share the joy when goals are scored. He is my guiding light. We followed Nevşehir Belediyespor in the amateur league, then in the Regional Amateur League, and now we relish their journey in the 3rd League. My fervent hope is to see our team rise to the Süper Lig," he said.

Visually impaired Ibrahim (R) and his physically disabled brother Hayri Taşçeker show support to Nevşehir Belediyespor, from the stands, Nevşehir, Türkiye, Feb. 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

Hayri Taşçeker, 45, a diligent municipal worker, disclosed that he suffered a childhood illness that left one of his legs weakened, resulting in a 55% disability.

Anticipating every Nevşehir Belediyespor match with eager anticipation, he affirmed that they never missed a game.

Sharing the details of their ritual, Hayri explained: "I call Ibrahim before the match, and once he's ready, I pick him up from his home. Together, we venture to the stadium, where we anxiously await the commencement of the game. I narrate every corner, every penalty, and every red card shown. Ibrahim comprehends the positions with remarkable clarity. Our excitement multiplies exponentially as we experience the fervor together. Nevşehirspor has been a lifelong passion for us," he said.

In the stands of Nevşehir's stadium, amid the roaring cheers, the bond between Ibrahim and Hayri stands as a testament to their unwavering love for the sport, a shining example of devotion that transcends physical limitations.

Their unyielding spirit and undying support symbolize the power of football to unite, inspiring everyone who witnesses their remarkable journey.