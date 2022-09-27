The final round of ticket sales for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup began Tuesday, reported Doha-based Al-Jazeera. The competition will feature 32 teams and begin on Nov. 20, with the final game on Dec. 18.

According to the organizers, ticket sales on Tuesday will begin at noon (9 a.m. GMT) and continue until all tickets have been purchased.

In the three rounds of sales this year, more than 2.4 million tickets for the competition have been sold, according to FIFA, the world governing body of football.

FIFA, the world governing body of football, previously stated that more than 2.4 million tickets for the tournament had been sold in the three rounds of sales this year.

It also stated that 520,532 tickets were sold between July 5 and Aug. 16, with the top countries of residence for those purchasing match tickets being Qatar, Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Germany, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

According to FIFA, a total of 3,010,679 will be available, including the last-minute phase. The most popular games for ticket sales are Brazil's group-phase matches against Cameroon and Serbia, Portugal's match against Uruguay, Costa Rica's match against Germany, and Australia's match against Denmark.

More than 1.2 million people are expected to attend the World Cup in Qatar. Despite concerns that the host country will not have enough rooms to house all of the fans, organizers insist that there will be enough accommodation for all fans in the country of 2.8 million.

Qatar's Interior Ministry announced earlier this month that visiting visas to the country would be suspended from Nov. 1 to Dec. 23.