Former Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA after an allegedly non-consensual kiss he gave to Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup final in August.

Rubiales has stated his intention to appeal the ban, accusing FIFA of denying him the opportunity to defend himself.

He has consistently maintained that the kiss was consensual, while Hermoso claims it was forced upon her.

The scandal not only cast a shadow over the team's World Cup victory but also escalated into a significant moment within the "Me Too" movement, an issue that had been simmering for years.

When asked about her legacy, Hermoso told GQ Spain, "I want to be remembered as someone who aimed to elevate Spain but, most importantly, as someone who sought to challenge and change deep-seated mindsets."

The hashtag #SeAcabo, meaning 'It's over' in Spanish, has become a rallying cry for those advocating for change.

Hermoso remarked, "For better or worse, this story is now a part of my life, but I'm determined to use it as a catalyst for positive change, fighting for what I believe is in the best interest of society. The #SeAcabo movement must usher in a new era," stated the 33-year-old.

Last month, Hermoso marked her return to the national team with a dramatic last-minute goal against Italy in the Nations League. This was her first appearance since the incident.

"These past months, with everything that has unfolded, I found myself drifting away from football. At times, I almost forgot that I was a football player. But when I return to training, step onto the field, and put on my uniform, I'm determined to bring out my very best once more," expressed Hermoso.

"In the race towards the Olympic Games, in my Mexican team, and for the national team, I aim to relish this sport."

Hermoso admitted that it has been a challenging period for her, and she continues to work with a psychologist.

"I've had to face the consequences of an incident I did not provoke, choose or plan," she added. "I've received threats, and that is something one can never truly get accustomed to."