Hertha Berlin has parted ways with coach Tayfun Korkut after the Bundesliga strugglers went on a five-game losing streak, the club confirmed Sunday.

The former Turkish national player-turned-coach, Korkut spent just over three months in charge at the club. A fifth straight Bundesliga loss left his side struggling deep in the relegation zone.

Korkut took over in November, succeeding Pal Dardai, but failed to turn things around for the team, with Hertha sinking to 17th place following its 2-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. It has 23 points, level with 16th-placed VfB Stuttgart.

"After a promising start with seven points from the first four games and a positive trend, we have now clearly analyzed the development, performance and results of the nine matches since the season restart (in January) and decided to undertake another chance in the coaching position," Hertha Sports Director Fredi Bobic said in a statement.

"We are on a relegation spot. There are eight matches left to get the necessary points and stay up."

Hertha has failed to win any of its nine league matches in 2022, losing seven of them.

Despite receiving a 375 million euros ($409 million) injection from investor Lars Windhorst in recent years, Hertha has continued to struggle in the top flight.