Divorce proceedings between actress Hiba Abouk and footballer Achraf Hakimi have garnered attention in recent weeks due to Abouk's alleged economic claims.

French media reports suggest Abouk is asking for 10 million euros from the PSG player, while he is only willing to offer 2 million euros.

Abouk's alleged financial motivations have drawn criticism on social media, leading the Spanish program "Salvame" to reach out to her.

According to Marca, Maria Patino sent a message to Abouk, saying, "It's amazing that they consider you to be financially motivated."

Abouk responded to the criticism, stating: "It is a macho and misogynistic world considering that when we started our relationship, he did not earn money and I was better known than him. Imagine that."

Despite the backlash, Abouk has remained composed and focused on the well-being of her family.

"The good thing is that I am no longer affected by what they say. I want to be discreet so that tomorrow does not affect our family. I trust in justice and common sense, which are on my side."

The legal dispute between Abouk and Hakimi has also revealed that the footballer has put all of his assets in his mother's name.

In turn, Hakimi's mother criticized Abouk, saying: "If my son does not do this, he could not get rid of this woman."

Abouk's lawyers are considering suing Hakimi for fraud for having included his mother as a beneficiary of his fortune, which implies that the marriage, in case of divorce, divides the wealth generated from the moment the link takes place.

Additionally, Hakimi has been accused of allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman at his home near Paris.

His entourage has claimed that this is an attempt at extortion, while Abouk has expressed her support for the victim and trusts that justice will be served.

Despite the legal and personal challenges she is facing, Abouk remains optimistic about the future, saying, "I trust in justice and common sense, which are on my side."