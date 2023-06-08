Saturday's showdown is set to be an unprecedented event as the UEFA Champions League trophy will, for the first time in history, be raised triumphantly by a "Turkish player."

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will bear witness to this momentous occasion as English Premier League side Manchester City lock horns with Italy's Serie A's Inter Milan, which is a direct mirror of the 2005 final between Liverpool and AC Milan.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gündoğan, a Turkish German, and the Turkish national team skipper, Hakan Çalhanoğlu who dons the Inter colors, will both strive to bring glory to their respective clubs by decorating their silverware cabinet.

As it is a real fairytale for Turkish soil, one of these two will have the honor of lifting the trophy high above their head.

Regardless of the outcome, history will be made as the club football grandest prize will be held aloft by a player of Turkish descent for the very first time in history.

Throughout this season's Champions League campaign, both Ilkay Gündoğan and Hakan Çalhanoğlu have displayed exceptional performances.

Gündoğan has participated in 11 "Giant League" battles, contributing with one goal and two assists.

Similarly, Çalhanoğlu, donning the Inter jersey, has also tallied one goal and two assists across the same number of matches.

Previously, only four players of Turkish descent had the opportunity to compete in the UEFA Champions League final.

However, with the inclusion of Çalhanoğlu and Gündoğan in this Istanbul showdown, that number will rise to six.

Arda Turan, Nuri Şahin, Hamit Altıntop, and Yıldıray Baştürk were among the Turkish footballers who previously reached the pinnacle of European club football but were unable to savor victory in the final match.

Arda Turan donned the Atletico Madrid colors during the 2013-2014 season when they faced off against Real Madrid in the final.

Unfortunately, Real Madrid emerged victorious, securing a 4-1 win in the iconic Madrid derby.

Nuri Şahin, a notable figure in Borussia Dortmund, played in the finals of the 2012-2013 season, where they battled against Bayern Munich in an all-German affair.

Ultimately, Bayern Munich claimed a narrow 2-1 victory, snatching the trophy from Dortmund's grasp.

Hamit Altıntop, a prominent figure in Germany's Bayern Munich, reached the Champions League final during the 2009-2010 season.

In a dramatic clash, Italy's Inter outperformed Bayern Munich with a 2-0 triumph.

Yıldıray Baştürk, an integral player for Bayer Leverkusen, savored the final stage of the competition during the 2001-2002 season.

In a closely contested encounter, Real Madrid emerged triumphant, sealing their championship victory with a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.