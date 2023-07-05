Ozan Kabak, the talented Turkish player who plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, has set his sights on participating in the highly anticipated 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024).

As he continued his football journey in Germany, Kabak expressed his aspirations of donning the national team jersey in the championship hosted by the country that has become his second home.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), the national football player delved into various topics, including the European Championship qualifications, his objectives with Hoffenheim, and his experiences in Germany.

Kabak, who is entering his fourth year in the Bundesliga, revealed that the prospect of EURO 2024 being hosted in Germany had ignited his motivation.

With a deep understanding of the fields and cities, close friendships and the football-loving atmosphere, the tournament's presence in Germany amplifies his desire to compete in the finals on home soil.

Speaking passionately about the football-crazed nation, Kabak eagerly awaits the opportunity, saying, "Germany is a football country, with incredible stadiums and passionate fans. I cannot wait for it. I hope we successfully conclude the group stage and secure our place in Germany. We currently have nine points from three wins in four games, positioning us well in the group."

Reflecting on his national team experiences, Kabak expressed immense pride in representing his country.

He acknowledged the fierce competition within the team and set personal goals for his international career, highlighting the importance of consistency and a continuous drive for improvement.

Acknowledging his role as a defender, Kabak emphasized the significance of playing time, stating, "As a footballer, you always strive to be on the field. When joining the national team, there is a certain level of expectation. While personal achievements matter, the ultimate objective is the success of the team and participation in major tournaments. I am hopeful that we will secure our place in the upcoming tournament in Germany."

Speaking highly of his rapport with national team coach Stefan Kuntz, Kabak praised his strong communication skills and amicable nature.

He valued the transparency and open dialogue they shared while emphasizing the importance of clear criteria for player selection.

Fluent in German, Kabak found it easier to communicate with Kuntz, expressing his desire for consistent playtime and a mutually beneficial coach-player relationship.

Having garnered valuable experience in both the Premier League and Bundesliga at a young age, Kabak considers it a remarkable achievement.

His transfer to Europe at such a tender age proved transformative, exposing him to approximately 150 matches in the Bundesliga and Premier League.

Playing alongside exceptional teammates and working with esteemed coaches, Kabak had the opportunity to participate in high-stakes competitions such as the UEFA Champions League.

Reflecting on his journey, Kabak expressed contentment, stating, "Looking back, I am overjoyed with the experiences I have gained. This season alone, I played in 33 matches, scored four goals, provided four assists and also netted a goal for the national team. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. It has been a good season overall, but there is always room for improvement. I strive to maintain this trajectory and continue ascending in the coming seasons."

Setting his sights on the future, Kabak disclosed his ambitions with Hoffenheim for the upcoming season. With a club known for its winning culture, talented squad, and aspirations of securing a position in the top 6-8, Kabak expressed the team's determination to contend for European trophies.

Believing in the collective strength of the team, the support of fans, and the guidance of coaches, Kabak exuded confidence in Hoffenheim's ability to compete in European competitions in the following season.