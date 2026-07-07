Defending champions Argentina produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, overturning a two-goal deficit in the final 11 minutes to beat a fearless Egypt 3-2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and book their place in the quarterfinals.

For more than 75 minutes, Lionel Scaloni's side looked destined for a stunning exit as Egypt, inspired by Mohamed Salah and an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, stood on the verge of the greatest victory in the nation's soccer history.

Instead, Argentina showed the resilience that carried them to the world title four years ago, scoring three unanswered goals to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Cristian Romero sparked the comeback, Lionel Messi restored parity, and Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround with a stoppage-time winner that sent the holders into the last eight, where they will face the winner of Switzerland and Colombia.

Egypt silence the champions

Argentina entered the knockout clash as favorites after topping their group, but Egypt, appearing in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time, refused to be intimidated.

The African side struck first in the 15th minute when defender Yasser Ibrahim rose highest to power home Marwan Attia's delivery, stunning the heavily pro-Argentina crowd in Atlanta.

The goal rattled the holders, but they were handed an ideal opportunity to respond just four minutes later after winning a penalty.

Messi stepped up looking to level the contest, only for Shobeir to dive brilliantly and deny the Argentine captain.

The Egypt goalkeeper continued his remarkable display moments later as Messi also struck the post, leaving the defending champions frustrated.

Despite dominating possession and creating the better chances, Argentina went into halftime trailing 1-0.

Egypt continued to defend with discipline while remaining dangerous on the counterattack.

Their reward came in the 67th minute when Mostafa Ziko finished off a swift attacking move after being picked out by Haissem Hassan, doubling Egypt's advantage and putting one foot in the quarterfinals.

At 2-0, Argentina appeared out of answers.

But champions rarely surrender quietly.

The comeback began in the 79th minute when Messi floated a dangerous ball into the area and Romero met it with a powerful header to cut the deficit.

Suddenly, belief returned to Argentina, and panic crept into the Egyptian defense.

Just four minutes later, Messi delivered once again.

After Gonzalo Montiel found the veteran forward inside the box, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner calmly beat Shobeir to make it 2-2, redeeming himself after his earlier penalty miss.

King of goals

The goal marked Messi's eighth of the tournament, moving him to the top of a tightly contested Golden Boot race after beginning the day level with France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland on seven goals.

It also extended an extraordinary streak, with Messi now scoring in nine consecutive World Cup matches for Argentina dating back to their triumphant 2022 campaign.

Fernandez completes unforgettable comeback

With extra time looming, Argentina continued pressing for a winner.

Their persistence paid off in the second minute of stoppage time.

Substitute Lautaro Martínez delivered a precise cross into the penalty area, where Enzo Fernandez rose above the defense to head home the decisive goal, completing an astonishing three-goal comeback in roughly 13 minutes.

The dramatic finish sparked wild celebrations among Argentina's players and supporters as Egypt's dream run came to a heartbreaking end.

Messi drives another Argentine escape

Although his missed penalty threatened to become the defining moment of the night, Messi ultimately dictated the comeback.

The 39-year-old captain finished with a goal and an assist while repeatedly creating danger throughout the match. His eighth goal of the tournament strengthened his bid to capture the first Golden Boot of his career after finishing runner-up in 2022.

Messi also moved further up the all-time World Cup scoring charts, adding another milestone to an already historic international career.

The result ended Egypt's finest World Cup campaign, but Hossam Hassan's side departed with enormous credit.

After reaching the knockout stage for the first time and eliminating Australia in a penalty shootout, the Pharaohs came within minutes of producing one of the greatest upsets in tournament history.

Shobeir's heroics in goal, Ibrahim's opener, Ziko's clinical finish and Salah's leadership highlighted a performance that demonstrated Egypt's growing ability to compete with the world's elite.

Argentina controlled possession, generated significantly more scoring opportunities and eventually overwhelmed Egypt's tiring defense, but the match exposed vulnerabilities that Scaloni's side will need to address as the tournament intensifies.