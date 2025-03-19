Defending champions Spain travel to De Kuip on Thursday for a Nations League quarterfinal showdown against the Netherlands, with a semifinal spot against either Croatia or France on the line.

The Dutch, still reeling from their Euro 2024 semifinal exit at the hands of England, secured their quarterfinal berth by finishing second in League A Group 3.

Ronald Koeman’s squad managed just two wins in six matches (W2 D3 L1), ending their campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory over Hungary and a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman addresses the media during a news conference ahead of the Netherlands' upcoming UEFA Nations League quarterfinal football match against Spain at the KNVB Campus, Zeist, Netherlands, March 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Their lone defeat came in October, a narrow 1-0 loss to group winners Germany.

Despite coming close in previous editions – runners-up to Portugal in 2019 and fourth place in 2023 – the Netherlands are still chasing their first Nations League title.

Defensive frailties remain a concern, as they conceded a group-high seven goals.

However, history favors them against Spain, with just three goals conceded in their last five meetings (W3 D1 L1).

On home soil, they boast a formidable record, unbeaten in their last seven matches with an imposing 24-4 aggregate score, netting at least four goals in five of those fixtures.

Spain's dominance

La Roja, reigning European and Nations League champions, enter the tie as Europe’s most in-form side.

Ranked behind France in FIFA’s latest standings, Spain’s recent resume speaks volumes – winners of Euro 2024 and a commanding run in League A Group 4, where they topped the table with 16 points from 18, finishing eight points ahead of Denmark.

Under Luis de la Fuente, Spain has been nearly unstoppable.

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente gives a news conference to announce the list of players for the upcoming UEFA Nations League quarterfinal against the Netherlands, Valencia, Spain, March 14, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Since his appointment in December 2022, they’ve won 23 of 28 matches (D3 L2), including 14 victories in their last 15 outings across all competitions.

Their last loss? A 1-0 friendly defeat to Colombia in March 2024.

Spain, however, have struggled against the Dutch in recent history, failing to win in regulation time since a 1-0 Euro qualifier triumph in 1983.

Injury concerns

Koeman’s Netherlands will be without Denzel Dumfries and Jerdy Schouten due to injury.

Defensive depth is further strained with Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, and Devyne Rensch sidelined. Young Ajax defender Youri Baas and midfielder Mats Wieffer have been called in, while Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, recently recovering from illness, remains a slight doubt.

Captain Virgil van Dijk is expected to anchor the defense, despite ongoing speculation over his Liverpool future.

The likes of Jurrien Timber, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo and Justin Kluivert will all be vying for starting roles.

Spain are also navigating injury setbacks.

Inigo Martinez, Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza have withdrawn, with Bournemouth’s uncapped defender Dean Huijsen and Bayer Leverkusen’s Aleix Garcia stepping in.

Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio has earned his first call-up, though Pau Cubarsi and Robin Le Normand are expected to start at center-back.

At just 17, Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal is set to earn his 18th senior cap and could feature alongside captain Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams in Spain’s attack.