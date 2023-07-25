The enchanting tale of Wrexham FC has captured many hearts ever since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney assumed control two years ago.

With the "Welcome To Wrexham" series captivating imaginations and boosting the club's profile, boss Phil Parkinson is daring to dream of reaching the pinnacle of English football.

The lofty ambitions of the Welsh side have been kindled by the inspiring journey of Luton, who climbed from non-league obscurity to the top flight in just nine years.

Parkinson firmly believes that if teams like Luton can do it, there's no reason why Wrexham can't scale those heights too.

"I think if you understand that you need to build a club properly, put the foundations in place like Luton Town have done, then why can't Wrexham emulate them one day?" Parkinson said, exuding confidence in the club's future.

Drawing parallels with other clubs that defied the odds, Parkinson pointed to Bournemouth's incredible rise under Eddie Howe from the brink of bankruptcy to the Premier League.

Blackpool's ascent to the top tier also stands as a testament to what can be achieved with determination and sound planning.

Despite the grand vision of reaching the Premier League, Wrexham is taking it one step at a time, focusing on the start of the season as they prepare for their first game against MK Dons in League Two.

Their Stateside tour has seen mixed results, with a resounding 4-0 victory against LA Galaxy II but a 5-0 loss to Chelsea in front of over 50,000 fans.

A marquee friendly against Manchester United's Under-21 side awaits them in San Diego, adding further excitement to their U.S. tour as they continue to showcase their talent on a global stage.

For the people of Wrexham, the success and growing profile of the football club have brought unparalleled positivity to the area.

As they eagerly cheer their team to victory, the collective spirit soars high, and the club's success translates into newfound vigor and hope.

Rob McElhenney's commitment to seeing his club play in his hometown adds a touch of personal passion to the journey, while Ryan Reynolds' absence due to filming in England doesn't dampen the enthusiasm for the bright future ahead.

Beyond just winning games on a Saturday afternoon, the focus lies on building a formidable football club that stands strong for generations to come.

Parkinson, along with Reynolds and McElhenney, is determined to craft a legacy that goes far beyond mere success on the pitch.