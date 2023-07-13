Lisa Wrightsman, a former college football player whose life was derailed by drug addiction, found solace and purpose through the Homeless World Cup – a tournament that brings together players from around the world who have experienced homelessness.

Qualifying for the event in Brazil was a turning point for Wrightsman, forever altering the trajectory of her life.

Upon returning to Sacramento, where she resided in a sober living facility, her friends expressed a desire "to feel the way you look right now."

"For the first time, I actually started to feel value," she shared. "The whole tournament kind of instills you with that."

Today, Wrightsman serves as a coach for the U.S. women's team, showcasing the remarkable journey of resilience and triumph over adversity.

The Homeless World Cup made its long-awaited U.S. debut on July 8 in California's capital, Sacramento – a state that unfortunately houses the largest homeless population in the country.

The tournament, running through Saturday, aims to reignite the spirit of the competition after a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, during which homeless populations surged across numerous U.S. cities.

In Sacramento alone, homelessness witnessed a staggering 68% increase between 2020 and 2022.

Thirty nations have converged for the games, fielding teams composed of individuals who have faced various forms of displacement, including living on the streets, being refugees, or having experienced foster care.

Among them is Yuli Pineda, who moved to California from Honduras and found a sense of belonging and camaraderie within the U.S. team.

Pineda, 18, emphasized the power of connection, stating: "Every single player comes from different backgrounds. It's amazing that in a short amount of time, we have connected so fast."

Lawrence Cann, the founder of Street football USA, who organized the U.S. men's and women's teams, highlighted football's global popularity as a unifying force.

"One of the special parts about football is that it is so popular across the globe," Cann explained. "Imagine if you're isolated, you feel some level of shame with everything that comes along with being homeless. This gives you a natural way to connect to the largest community in the world, which is the football community."

Mel Young, co-founder of the tournament's organizing body, emphasizes that the aim extends beyond the games themselves, with a focus on building players' confidence to help them achieve their goals beyond the field.

While some athletes have played professionally, Young stresses that their success lies in the positive impact on their lives.

"The events are fantastic. I urge anyone to come and watch," he encouraged. "But it's about moving on. It's about impact. It's about people changing their lives."

Young shared a personal testament to this transformation, recounting an encounter years ago when he boarded a bus in his native Scotland and discovered the driver was a former player who had competed in the Homeless World Cup.

The driver shared his story of obtaining a bus driving license after the games, securing an apartment, and being engaged to be married.

Wrightsman's journey resonates deeply.

Growing up in a Sacramento suburb, she excelled as a striker for California State University, Sacramento.

However, drug addiction threatened to derail her life until she found herself in a sober living facility – an experience that qualified her for the Homeless World Cup.

Participating in the tournament in 2010 reignited her passion for the game and bolstered her self-confidence, knowing she could impart her knowledge to players less experienced than herself.

This year's tournament takes place amid scorching heat in Sacramento, with temperatures expected to surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) by Friday.

To mitigate the intense conditions, some games have been scheduled for later hours to provide relief from the sweltering sun.

The unique format of the games, with halves lasting only seven minutes, ensures that anyone can participate.

Each country is represented by both a men's and women's team, and women have the opportunity to compete on the men's team if their country does not field a women's team.

At Hornet Stadium in Sac State, players seek respite from the heat by seeking shade under bleachers and tents or draping wet towels around their necks.

In the stands, spectators proudly wave flags and don jerseys and caps to support their respective countries' teams. During a group stage match, fervent Mexican women's team supporters chant "¡Si, se puede!" (Yes, you can!) as the reigning champions battle for their eighth title.

For Sienna Jackson, a 24-year-old Sacramento native representing the U.S. women's team, football served as a sanctuary from the stresses of her upbringing.

"It was something to get my mind off of my life and kind of calm me down," shared Jackson, who experienced homelessness for four years starting at 19. Today, she resides in an apartment, works with a pediatric dentist, and is studying dental assisting at Carrington College – a testament to her resilience and determination to forge a better future.