Cameroon's hopes of becoming the first host country to win Africa Cup Nations in 16 years faces a tough test as the Indomitable Lions takes on Egypt in the AFCON 2021 semifinal Thursday.

After overcoming the low-ranked Comoros Islands and Gambia in its two knockout round matches, Cameroon is now up against a decidedly tougher proposition at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

That match against Egypt is preceded on Wednesday by the first semifinal between Burkina Faso and Senegal at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Cameroon is the tournament’s top scorer, but some of its performances have been low on conviction and oftentimes languid.

Egypt is its toughest opponent yet, having already made clear its championship-winning potential by getting past the Ivory Coast and Morocco in the last two matches.

Mohamed Salah and his teammates overcame a slow start to remind them of their long-standing tradition of success in the Cup of Nations. They have won a record seven previous titles, two more than Cameroon, who is the next best achiever.

The Pharaohs were the last hosts to win a Cup of Nations in front of their own fans in 2006. Since then, there have been seven tournaments where the home team has failed.

The COVID-19 pandemic means there are restrictions on the crowds in Cameroon and little of the delirious fervor that often accompanies the home team.

Much improved security has also been promised for Thursday’s match after last week’s deadly stadium crush in which eight people were killed.

Cameroon will still be hoping enthusiastic support helps it against Egypt, who has lost influential defender Ahmed Hegazi to an adductor tear and has injury concerns over its two first-choice goalkeepers.

"We have been here for more than 30 days and we are determined to continue our campaign and win the title," striker Mahmoud Trezeguet said after scoring the winner over Morocco in Sunday’s quarterfinal.

Eyes on Aboubakar, Toko-Ekambi

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar is the tournament's top marksman with six, while Karl Toko-Ekambi scored both goals for the Indomitable Lions in their 2-0 quarter-final win over the Gambia to move onto five altogether.

Between them they have scored every one of Cameroon's 11 goals so far at the Cup of Nations, the duo emerging as the key men five years after playing bit-part roles in the side that won the title in Gabon.

In 2017 both were used almost exclusively from the bench, although Aboubakar came on as a substitute to score the winner in the final against Egypt.

"In 2017 I played a bit less but still helped the others in training and during games," recalled Toko-Ekambi after his match-winning display in the quarterfinal.

"Now the roles are reversed and it is the same for Aboubakar too, although the main thing is that the squad gets on well together, that we play well and that we win."