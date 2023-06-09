Acun Ilıcalı, the owner of Hull City, is set to expand his sporting empire with the acquisition of Shelbourne FC, a football club based in the Republic of Ireland.

As reported by Hull Live, the Turkish media mogul is on the verge of finalizing a deal to invest substantially in the League of Ireland Premier Division team.

It seems that Ilıcalı has long been searching for a club in a different country to purchase, aiming to foster a close bond with the Tigers.

Since his acquisition of the East Riding of Yorkshire club from Assem Allam in January of last year, Ilıcalı has had a yearning to establish a connection abroad.

According to the report by Hull Live, Ilıcalı views Shelbourne, currently under former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger Damien Duff, as a club capable of providing a nurturing environment for the City's young talents.

The intention is to develop these promising players, affording them valuable exposure to first-team football before determining their readiness to join the Tigers' senior squad.

Furthermore, the affiliation with Shelbourne is expected to confer a significant advantage upon Hull City in securing the services of talented Irish prospects, enticing them to make the leap across the Irish Sea to England.

Ilıcalı's initial interest had extended to fellow Irish club Dundalk, and talks between the parties did take place.

However, negotiations halted last month, as revealed by Dundalk's chairperson, Sean O'Connor.

A few weeks ago, following Ilıcalı's appearance at a Shelbourne match, the club provided an update to their devoted supporters.

"We are making good progress on the potential acquisition of our Stadium and in continuing to identify potential suitable, and like-minded, partner(s)," the club said.

While no further comments have been issued since then, it is only reasonable to expect that an official announcement will be made once Ilıcalı has finalized the deal.

The verdict on this development can only be favorable for Hull City, provided that Ilıcalı remains fully committed to both clubs.

Owning a club in the Irish leagues requires significantly less financial investment for the Turkish entrepreneur.

Although aspirations to lead Shelbourne to the pinnacle of the Irish Premier Division may emerge, Ilıcalı's primary focus will undoubtedly remain with the Tigers.