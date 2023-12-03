Coach Michel Sanchez is determined to enjoy Girona's "history-making" La Liga run after Saturday's 2-1 win over Valencia and not think about the title race because his team are "not at that level."

Cristhian Stuani scored two late goals within five minutes at home to ensure Girona stayed equal with leaders Real Madrid at 38 points from 15 matches.

"I think it's good to recognize that we are making history, eh. It can't be something normal we have 12 wins out of 15 games," Michel told reporters.

"So we have to enjoy this moment very much ... whatever happens in Madrid-Granada and tomorrow whatever happens at (Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid), what difference does it make if we have already made 12 out of 15?

"They are well deserved numbers but they are numbers of a team that fights for everything and we are not a team that ... aspires to fight for the league. We are not at that level."

"It is something that we have to have very clear in our head that it is very difficult to put you at the level of Madrid, Barca and Atletico Madrid," he added.

Girona have never won the Spanish top tier. Their best finish of 10th came in 2017-18 and 2022-23 after the City Football Group purchased a major stake in the club.

Michel's men will visit Barcelona for their next league game on Dec. 11.