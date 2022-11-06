Galatasaray's Argentine frontman Mauro Icardi scored twice as Galatasaray defeated Beşiktaş 2-1 in a thrilling Istanbul derby on Saturday.

The Lions broke open the scoring with a close-range finish from Icardi in the 18th minute. He was assisted by Barış Yılmaz at the Yellow-Red's home ground.

Beşiktaş, however, was quick to respond, leveling the match just 10 minutes later.

The Black Eagles Turkish striker Cenk Tosun scored the equalizer from a right-footed volley in the area with an assist from Romain Saiss.

The first half ended in a 1-1 stalemate for the crosstown rivals.

Host Galatasaray started the second half more assertively and took the lead in the 59th minute.

It was once again the Argentine marksman Icardi, who scored a brilliant header to cap the scoring.

The result catapulted Galatasaray to second place with 24 points while Beşiktaş remained in the fifth spot with 22 points after matchday 13 of the Turkish Süper Lig.

In the other matches of the day, lowly Giresunspor beat newcomer Istanbulspor 3-2 to climb out of the four-team relegation zone.

On Friday, Kasımpaşa and Ankaragücü played out a 1-1 draw after bottom side Ümraniyespor pulled off a surprise 3-1 win over ninth-placed Alanyaspor.

Later Sunday, visiting Kayserispor beat Gaziantep FK 2-1 as Trabzonspor prepared to host a difficult Konyaspor side that is breathing down the defending champion's neck in the points table.

On Monday, league leader Fenerbahçe will welcome Sivasspor to Istanbul, where a win will open up a five-point lead for the Yellow Canaries at the top of the table.

In the other match of the day, Hatayspor will take on Başakşehir, who can overtake Galatasaray for second place with a win.