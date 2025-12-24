Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi is at the center of mounting transfer speculation after reports from Argentina claimed the prolific striker is willing to walk away from his contract to engineer a return home with River Plate.

As Galatasaray cruise atop the Turkish Süper Lig in the 2025/26 season and quietly shape their January transfer strategy, an unexpected storyline has begun to overshadow the title chase.

Mauro Icardi, the club’s talismanic forward and one of the most decisive signings in modern Süper Lig history, is reportedly considering an early exit from Istanbul – despite being under contract until June 2026.

A bombshell report published Tuesday by Argentine outlet Diario Uno claims the 32-year-old striker has already held direct talks with River Plate president Stefano Di Carlo during a holiday visit to Argentina.

According to the report, Icardi is open to unilaterally terminating his Galatasaray deal to facilitate a move to the Buenos Aires giants, a club he has long admired but never represented professionally.

The claim has sent shockwaves through Turkish football, particularly given Icardi’s standing among Galatasaray supporters.

Only days earlier, fans unfurled a banner during the Kasımpaşa match reading, “More than a player, a part of our soul.” Yet Diario Uno insists the emotional bond may not be enough to keep the Argentine from pursuing what he sees as a deeply personal ambition.

Despite earning an estimated 7 million euros ($8.3 million) net per season – one of the highest salaries in the Süper Lig – Icardi is reportedly prepared to accept a significant pay cut to make the River Plate move possible.

Argentine media have reinforced the story, citing his presence in the country and growing confidence within River’s hierarchy that a deal, while financially complex, is not impossible.

Fueling the speculation further are figures close to Icardi’s personal life.

His partner, actress Eugenia “China” Suarez, a well-known River Plate supporter, has been widely linked to encouraging the move, adding another layer of intrigue to a saga that blends football, finance and family.

Contract clock ticking

Icardi’s contractual situation adds urgency to the discussion.

After joining Galatasaray on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in September 2022, his move was made permanent in July 2023 for a reported 10 million euros.

He signed a three-year deal set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season, leaving him eligible to sign a pre-contract with another club from Jan. 1, 2026, unless an extension is agreed.

Turkish reports indicate Galatasaray have already opened renewal talks, keen to avoid losing their most reliable scorer on a free transfer.

Club officials remain optimistic, but conflicting information suggests Icardi’s representatives have quietly tested the market, gauging interest from Serie A sides including AC Milan, Roma and Como, as well as clubs in Brazil and South America.

Still decisive on the pitch

For now, the speculation has not dulled Icardi’s impact on the field.

Galatasaray remain league leaders, and the veteran striker continues to deliver in decisive moments.

Earlier this month, he scored a late winner that marked his 60th Süper Lig goal, overtaking club legend Gheorghe Hagi to become Galatasaray’s all-time leading non-Turkish scorer in league competition.

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi celebrates during the Süper Lig match against Kasımpaşa at RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

This season, Icardi has featured in 23 matches across all competitions, logging 980 minutes and scoring nine goals – all in the league.

Beyond the numbers, his leadership and composure have been central to Galatasaray’s domestic authority and their pursuit of European relevance.

Since arriving in Türkiye, Icardi has collected three Süper Lig titles, one Turkish Cup and one Super Cup, while claiming the Golden Boot in the 2023/24 season.

His overall tally has surpassed 100 goals in all competitions, cementing his status as a modern club icon.

Market reality and consequences

Transfermarkt currently values Icardi at around 6-11 million euros, reflecting his age but also his enduring efficiency in front of goal.

For River Plate, he represents a potential marquee signing capable of shifting the balance in both the Argentine Primera Division and the Copa Libertadores – provided financial hurdles can be cleared.

For Galatasaray, however, a mid-season departure would be a seismic blow.

The squad has been built around Icardi’s finishing, and losing him in January would test the club’s depth, ambition and planning at a critical point in the campaign.

Neither Galatasaray nor River Plate has issued an official statement, and Icardi’s camp has remained silent. With the transfer window approaching, clarity is unlikely to be far away.