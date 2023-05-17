Argentine football sensation Mauro Icardi shone as he led Galatasaray to a seemingly decisive victory over Istanbulspor in the Süper Lig, solidifying their position in the championship race.

The 30-year-old striker, a recent acquisition from France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has continued to dazzle fans with his exceptional goal-scoring prowess, proudly donning the yellow-red jersey.

Throughout the Süper Lig season, Icardi has impressively found the back of the net on 17 occasions in 21 matches, an astonishing achievement considering he started in 18 of those games.

Galatasaray's fortunes have frequently aligned with Icardi's performances, as they emerged victorious in 10 out of the 12 matches in which he scored, drawing one and suffering a lone defeat.

Notably, the Argentine has been in scintillating form, netting an impressive four goals in his last three appearances for the Lions.

His contributions have established him as the leading scorer for Galatasaray in the Süper Lig over the past five seasons, following Bafetimbi Gomis' exceptional 29-goal performance during the 2017-2018 campaign.

Icardi's impact has been truly unparalleled, surpassing the goal-scoring records of all other players donning the revered yellow-red jersey.

Moreover, Icardi's proficiency extends beyond ordinary encounters, as he consistently delivers when facing formidable opponents.

In a remarkable display of his mettle, the Argentine ace found the back of the net in every match against the Süper Lig's championship-winning teams this season.

Although he was unable to play in the Trabzonspor match prior to his transfer to Galatasaray, Icardi made his mark with a brace in their 2-1 victory against Beşiktaş during the first half of the season.

He also showcased his lethal nature with a goal in the resounding 7-0 triumph over Medipol Başakşehir and a crucial 3-0 win against Fenerbahçe.

Undeterred by the challenges of the second half of the season, the tenacious Argentine striker continued his scoring spree, finding the back of the net once in the team's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Trabzonspor and in the 3-1 defeat to Beşiktaş.

Overall, Icardi's immense talent has propelled him to score an impressive six goals in five matches against Süper Lig big three.

Remarkably, the yellow-red jersey seems to have unlocked Icardi's full potential, as he is currently experiencing the most prolific scoring period of his illustrious career.

With 17 goals in just 1,625 minutes played in the Süper Lig, Icardi has demonstrated an extraordinary scoring rate, averaging a goal every 95 minutes.

This remarkable achievement has eluded him during his stints at Inter and PSG, where he achieved remarkable successes but failed to maintain such consistent clinicality.