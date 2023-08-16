Turkish giants Galatasaray on Tuesday secured their Champions League playoffs spot with a one-goal victory over Olimpija Ljubljana with Mauro Icardi registering his first goal as a full-pledged Lion.

The stage was set by an impressive 3-0 victory in the return leg away, granting Galatasaray a comfortable cushion.

The resplendent Turkish side further bolstered their lead at Istanbul's Ram Park with a goal crafted by the foot of Icardi, an exquisite strike resonating in the 24th minute.

However, the narrative was painted with shades of adversity as Lucas Torreira received his marching orders in the 64th minute, leaving the team a man down.

Yet Galatasaray held their ground, their steadfast defense preserving the scoreline.

As the final whistle echoed through the stadium, Galatasaray's triumph was illuminated, a 4-0 aggregate score marking their passage to the playoffs.

A fresh chapter of the journey unfurls as Galatasaray prepares to lock horns with Molde, an adversary that weathered their own trials to secure a spot in this riveting stage.

Torreira's return and departure

In a triumphant return to the hallowed grounds, Uruguayan midfielder Torreira graced the match after recovering from an injury that sidelined him for nearly 40 days.

This rekindling of his competitive spirit marked his first official match of the season, a poignant moment for both the player and the fans.

Alas, his return was tempered by an abrupt departure, a direct red card leaving a trail of question marks, and casting a shadow over his presence in the forthcoming match against Molde.

Icardi ignition

The star-spangled Argentine, Mauro Icardi, etched his name onto the score sheet, setting ablaze the Galatasaray supporters' hearts.

With the 24th-minute strike, he not only ignited the nets but ignited a wave of elation that swept through the stadium.

This goal not only secured Galatasaray's path but also marked Icardi's debut goal of the season.

As the curtains fell on this monumental clash, the echoes of fans' cheers lingered, painting a vivid canvas of exhilaration and passion.

With Molde beckoning on the horizon, Galatasaray's saga continues, poised to weave yet another chapter of triumphs and trials on the storied tapestry of football glory.