Mauro Icardi’s bold proposal to arrive via private jet for the Fenerbahçe derby has met with a firm response from Galatasaray’s coach, Okan Buruk.

Buruk made it clear: “We can't risk playing you until you’re fully healed. Come to Istanbul, get checked, and then we’ll decide.”

As Galatasaray gears up for today’s rescheduled match against Gaziantep and strategizes for Saturday’s derby in Kadıköy, a significant update on Icardi’s status has emerged.

The Argentine forward, who was injured during the Adana Demirspor game, had traveled back to Argentina for treatment.

He was expected to return to Istanbul this week to continue his recovery.

Icardi had reached out to Buruk, suggesting, “Let me fly in a private jet. I want to play in the Fenerbahçe derby.” However, Buruk’s response highlighted the priority of health: “We need to ensure you’re fully recovered before considering you for the match. Come to Istanbul, get a medical assessment, and then we’ll make a decision. We can’t afford to take risks.”

Icardi is anticipated to arrive in Istanbul on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

While his participation in the derby remains uncertain, Victor Osimhen is expected to start in the lineup.