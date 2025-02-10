Fenerbahçe's Vice President, Acun Ilıcalı, has expressed strong support for foreign referees officiating the upcoming derby, urging both teams to request the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) for a foreign official.

After Fenerbahçe’s 2-0 away win over Alanyaspor in the 23rd round of the Trendyol Süper Lig, Ilıcalı addressed the media, expressing his satisfaction with the team’s performance.

"We are thrilled with this important away win against Alanyaspor. The team started strong, played with control, and earned the three points. Congratulations to our players and coach," he said. Ilıcalı also lauded the club's supporters, calling them "the best in the world." "From the first minute, the fans never stopped cheering. I’ve felt this support since my childhood, and now I can say, without a doubt, Fenerbahçe has the world’s greatest fans."

Turning to the upcoming derby against Galatasaray, Ilıcalı reiterated his belief that a foreign referee would be ideal.

"We’ve heard positive comments from both teams about this idea. The Federation has the resources to bring the world’s best referees here. Both clubs are in favor of this, and we hope the Federation listens. We’re calling on both teams to jointly request this. Of course, the final decision is up to the Federation," he added.

Ilıcalı also responded to recent comments by Galatasaray's Board Member, İbrahim Hatipoğlu, who claimed that Ilıcalı had avoided penalties.

"I’ve been responding to accusations for a month and a half. Now I’m being dragged into off-field issues. Hatipoğlu said I don’t get penalties, but that’s simply not true; I’ve received punishments too. It’s frustrating that there’s always an attempt to make this about me. And as for his claim that I didn’t get penalized, that’s a lie. I have proof of the conversations, and I’m not afraid to speak the truth,” Ilıcalı stated.

On transfers, Ilıcalı shared his excitement for the club’s future, saying, "We’ve gone beyond the transfer limits and are now looking for solutions. We’ve invested heavily because our fans demanded it, and our president is fully committed to securing the title. We’re focused on making this team stronger. By January, we could be the best in Europe."