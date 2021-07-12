Galatasaray squad decided to return to Turkey late Monday after Greek customs officials rejected their PCR tests in a move blasted by the Lions as "impertinent" in a statement.

Earlier on the day, the team flew to Athens for an exhibition match against Olympiacos.

The club also issued a statement on the incident.

“As we thoroughly brought what the Greek officials demanded beforehand (such as PCR tests done in last 72 hours, rapid antigen tests done in last 48 hours and vaccine certificates), some people among our group passed through,” the club said.

“Later on, one of Greek officials said that they do not accept our PCR tests and we need to get re-tested in an impertinent attitude, even though there is a mutual recognition protocol on PCR tests between Turkey and Greece,” the Yellow-Reds added.

“Our squad began the procedures to return to Istanbul after all efforts failed,” the club concluded, adding that the team was made to wait a two-hour period.