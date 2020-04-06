Veteran Galatasaray midfielder Selçuk İnan plans to stay with the Istanbul club after retirement at the end of this season to prepare for coaching.

İnan reportedly will work closely with Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim. He will conduct analyses on opponents and share his experience with fellow footballers. Terim will also personally help develop İnan’s managerial skills, as the experienced midfielder looks to become a team coach in the near future.

İnan, joined Galatasaray in 2011, appearing in 247 matches and scoring a total of 45 goals for the club.