Former Spain and FC Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has been named head coach of Gulf United FC, a second-tier club in the United Arab Emirates, marking the 2010 World Cup winner’s first step into professional management.

The 42-year-old takes charge of Gulf United FC in the UAE First Division League after completing his UEFA A Licence and continuing his push toward the Pro Licence.

The club confirmed his appointment on Monday, calling it the beginning of his transition from elite player to coach.

Iniesta, one of the defining midfielders of his generation, spent most of his career at FC Barcelona between 2002 and 2018, winning nine La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies while anchoring one of the most dominant sides in modern football.

He also earned 131 caps for Spain national football team and delivered the defining moment of the nation’s golden era, scoring the extra-time winner in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

After leaving Barcelona, Iniesta played for Vissel Kobe in Japan before moving to the UAE, where he finished his playing career with Emirates Club.

He retired in October 2024 at age 40 after a 22-year professional career.

Gulf United, founded in 2019 in Dubai, has built its identity around youth development and rapid progression through the UAE football pyramid.

The club operates a large academy system and fields a young, multinational squad, a setup aligned with Iniesta’s own football philosophy built on technical development and possession play.

“Joining Gulf United FC feels like the right place to begin this new chapter,” Iniesta said. “Football has given me everything, and now I want to give something back through coaching, through learning, and through working every day with young players who have the hunger and the talent to go far.”