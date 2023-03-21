Managers will be compelled to seek out other options during the international break, as some of their most essential players were forced to take a break from their respective league campaigns on an uninspiring note, leaving them hobbled due to last-game injuries.

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong and winger Steven Bergwijn dropped out of the national squad for the team's opening European Championship qualifier against France, coach Ronald Koeman said Monday.

De Jong injured his thigh late in Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday and Bergwijn picked up a knee injury in Ajax's 3-2 loss to Feyenoord.

"Of course that is a big loss because he's an important player for this team,” Koeman said of De Jong. "Because of the way he plays, it will be different if others play in his position. He brings things that not many other players can.”

Koeman called up PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman to replace De Jong and Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen as a replacement for Bergwijn.

Friday's match at the Stade de France is the first for Koeman in his second stint in charge of the Netherlands. Predecessor Louis van Gaal's contract ended after the World Cup in Qatar, where the Dutch lost on penalties to eventual champion Argentinas in the quarterfinals.

Cool down Rashford

On fire-Marcus Rashford alongside Mason Mount and Nick Pope have been forced to withdraw from the England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine according to the Football Association.

Manchester United forward Rashford who has been uplayable as of late will have to take a step back after suffering a knock during the 3-1 win against Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Mount is recovering from a pelvic injury and the FA said Pope was hurt after Newcastle's 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been called up as a replacement for Pope, but no other players have been added to Gareth Southgate's squad.

England plays European champions Italy in Naples on Thursday and Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday in the Three Lions' first games since the World Cup.

The squad met at England's St. George's Park training headquarters on Monday, with 23 players reporting for duty.

Clasico's cost

Winning an El Clasico can be an emotionally and physically taxing experience, as evidenced by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who will be unable to take part in Uruguay's upcoming friendly matches due to a thigh injury suffered during Sunday's La Liga victory over Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced that midfielder Sebastian Caceres has been called up to replace Araujo for the games against Japan on March 24 and South Korea on March 28.

"Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Ronald Araujo has a left adductor injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said in a statement.

Araujo has been a key player for Barca as they lead the La Liga standings by 12 points with 12 games remaining.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Broli has already had to make changes to his 23-man squad for the matches this month.

Jonathan Rodriguez of Liga MX side America replaced Liverpool's injured forward Darwin Nunez and Montevideo Wanderers' Diego Hernandez came in for Flamengo's injured Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Musiala too?

Germany young forward Jamal Musiala has also been ruled out of upcoming friendly games against Peru and Belgium because of a muscle-fiber tear in his left thigh.

Musiala came on as a substitute in Bayern Munich's 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and played to the end of the game.

"We all hoped Jamal would be fit because he has extraordinary qualities," Germany coach Hansi Flick said Monday ahead of the matches against Peru on Saturday and Belgium on March 28.

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap had already withdrawn from the Germany squad with a shoulder injury. Flick called up AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw in his place.

Thiaw has never played for Germany before and is one of six players, including Mergim Berisha, Kevin Schade, Marius Wolf, Josha Vagnoman and Felix Nmecha, who have been called up for the first time.

It's unclear how long Musiala will be out. Bayern has yet to comment on the injury. The Bavarian club hosts Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund for "der Klassiker" on April 1.