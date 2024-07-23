Argentina talismanic superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez will sit out of Wednesday's Major League Soccer All-Star Game due to injuries, according to the league and team's announcement on Monday.

The updated MLS roster for the match against Mexico's Liga MX All-Stars in Columbus, Ohio, confirmed that Messi and Uruguayan striker Suarez will be sidelined.

Inter Miami said Messi remains out after missing two MLS matches last week because of a right ankle injury sustained during Argentina's Copa America final victory over Colombia.

"Messi will miss the All-Star Game due to an ankle injury, while Luis Suarez, who recently returned from international duty after more than 40 days away from the club, will miss the All-Star Game because of knee discomfort," Inter Miami said.

It would have been the first MLS All-Star appearance for 37-year-old Messi, who joined Inter Miami last July.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who helped lead Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, guided Miami to last year's inaugural Leagues Cup crown, featuring teams from MLS and Liga MX.

Miami said Messi's and Suarez's availability for Saturday's home match against Mexico's Puebla, Inter's first step in defending the Leagues Cup title, remains uncertain.

The team said Messi's and Suarez's availability will be determined by their "daily recovery process."