Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has sustained a thigh muscle injury and is sidelined "for the time being," the club said ahead of Wednesday's German Cup match at Augsburg.

Bayern said that Sane "suffered a torn muscle fiber in the back of his left thigh" during Sunday's 5-0 Bundesliga win against Freiburg.

Sane's absence is bad news for Bayern because the German international has been in good form lately.

In Augsburg, Bayern is also expected to be without forward Thomas Müller, who is nursing back problems, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has a shoulder injury.

Bayern said it will be taking no risks with Neuer who also had to sit out last week's Champions League match at Viktoria Plzen and the Freiburg game – with Sven Ulreich taking his place.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann told streaming portal DAZN that "I don't want him to take painkillers all the time and having him play.

"We are planning big things with Manu – this year and next year. Therefore we must simply see who quickly the shoulder heals," Nagelsmann said.

Bayern board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic also said that Neuer would most likely remain sidelined for the cup game.

Bayern's caution is good news for national team coach Hansi Flick who will want his captain Neuer – and Müller and Sane – fully fit for the World Cup in Qatar which starts on Nov. 20. The tournament would be Neuer's fourth World Cup.

Bayern has a heavy schedule until then, and has a score to settle in the second-round cup game in Augsburg where it suffered its so-far only season defeat in all competitions last month in the Bundesliga.

The big win over Freiburg has restored confidence after some indifferent showings and forward Serge Gnabry vowed that "we want to win every one of our games now" until the World Cup break.