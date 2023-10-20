The injury-ridden La Liga reigning champions, Barcelona, have received a glimmer of hope as two of their star players, winger Lamine Yamal and fullback Alejandro Balde, returned to the training ground on Thursday.

Ahead of their upcoming clash with Athletic Bilbao, the Catalan giants are keeping one eye on an even bigger spectacle – the El Clasico showdown against arch-rivals Real Madrid next week.

For Barcelona's head honcho, Xavi Hernandez, the road to recovery is paved with challenges.

With a laundry list of first-team players sidelined due to injuries, including the likes of Polish gunner Robert Lewandowski, he finds himself in a predicament.

The latest addition to this growing injury roster is none other than midfielder Sergi Roberto, who, after a leg injury suffered in training on Wednesday, faces several weeks of forced absence.

The list of wounded warriors also includes Jules Kounde, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Raphinha.

Kounde's fate is sealed – he will be missing from the lineup against Real Madrid.

De Jong and Lewandowski, however, are holding onto a sliver of hope to be fit for the Clasico.

Raphinha is on the mend, while Pedri is on the verge of a return to training, offering a ray of hope for the Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk next Wednesday.

The stakes are higher than ever, as Barcelona currently trail Real Madrid by a mere three points at the La Liga summit.

The leaders, Real Madrid, have a date with Sevilla on Saturday, and it is set to be a historic reunion with their prodigal son, Sergio Ramos, who rejoined the club after a stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

With center-back David Alaba making a recovery from a leg injury, it could be a big boost for Los Blancos.

In the white giants' camp, a new star has risen – Jude Bellingham.

Since donning the Real Madrid jersey, the 20-year-old English midfielder has been nothing short of spectacular, leaving his mark both at the club and on the international stage.

Bellingham's latest feat was a sensational performance at Wembley, where he led England to a 3-1 comeback victory against Italy, securing his place as one of Madrid's most promising talents with an incredible 10 goals in his first 10 matches.

Rock 'n' Roll

Barcelona have joined forces with rock 'n' roll legends the Rolling Stones in a thrilling collaboration.

The Blaugrana kit is set to feature the Stones' legendary tongue and lips logo for next week's El Clasico.

This announcement comes as part of a partnership with music streaming service Spotify, which has sponsored Barcelona since the 2021-22 season.

This collaboration follows previous campaigns featuring artists like Drake and Spanish sensation Rosalia.

"The Tongue and Lips logo of The Rolling Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood) will replace the Spotify logo on the legendary FC Barcelona kit," the club announced.

In this handout picture released on Oct. 19, 2023, members of the Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood (L), Mick Jagger (C) and Keith Richards hold FC Barcelona jerseys with the iconic tongue in the center of them, as the Catalan club announced they would wear the jersey in the next Clasico match against Real Madrid on Oct. 28, Barcelona, Spain. (FC Barcelona Handout via Reuters)

Fans can get their hands on this limited edition jersey starting from Oct. 23, and Barcelona's women's team will also sport the Stones' logo in their game against Sevilla on Nov. 5.

The Rolling Stones, thrilled about this unique venture, expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "We're big football fans, and we're honored that Spotify has put our Tongue & Lips logo on the FC Barcelona jersey to celebrate the release of the Stones' new album 'Hackney Diamonds.'

We will be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as the fans around the world who will be watching this iconic match."

For those unable to snag the limited edition shirt, there is another treat in store – a limited edition album package featuring a vinyl album adorned with the Barca crest and a retro jersey.