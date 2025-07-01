Inter Milan President Giuseppe Marotta struck a diplomatic tone Tuesday amid rising speculation over Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s possible transfer to Galatasaray, stating the Turkish midfielder has made no official request to leave – but hinted the door could open if he does.

Marotta’s remarks, shared with DAZN and Sport Mediaset, come just a day after Inter’s shock 2-0 loss to Fluminense in the Club World Cup round of 16 – and in the wake of pointed post-match comments by captain Lautaro Martinez, widely seen as a dig at Çalhanoğlu’s commitment.

“When a player wants to leave, the door is open,” Marotta said. “But let’s not burden him. We’ll speak soon. If he wants out, we’ll evaluate.”

Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta speaks to reporters during the Champions League Media Day at the Inter Milan training center, Appiano Gentile, Italy, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo)

While no formal talks have been held, reports from Italy and Türkiye suggest Galatasaray are keen on luring the Mannheim-born star back home. Çalhanoğlu, who missed the Club World Cup due to a calf injury, was recently spotted in Istanbul – fueling speculation he’s engineering a return.

The 31-year-old has been central to Inter’s resurgence since joining from AC Milan on a free transfer in 2021.

He tallied 11 goals and eight assists in 47 appearances last season, helping the Nerazzurri win the Serie A title and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Despite this, rumors persist that Çalhanoğlu told club executives, “I helped you when I joined; now I want Galatasaray,” as first reported by TRT Spor.

Social media has since lit up with contrasting reactions from fans and pundits alike.

Martinez's cryptic post-match comment – “Whoever doesn’t want to fight for Inter should leave” – was interpreted by many as a direct shot at the Turkish playmaker.

Marotta downplayed the tension, stating: “We must not blame Çalhanoğlu. We haven’t spoken yet, but we will. If paths diverge, we’ll do it respectfully.”

Inter values Çalhanoğlu between 30 million euros ($35.3 million) and 40 million euros, but Galatasaray’s budget is reportedly strained after triggering Victor Osimhen’s 75 million euros release clause.

While Turkish media claims personal terms have been agreed, no bid has been submitted, per transfer oracle himself Fabrizio Romano.

Marotta’s messaging has remained consistent since mid-June: Çalhanoğlu is under contract until 2027, and unless he explicitly asks to leave, he remains “100% an Inter player.”

Still, the club is bracing for potential change. Inter is already scouting replacements, with Lazio’s Nicolo Rovella, Atalanta’s Ederson, and Parma’s Adrian Bernabe among those linked.