Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu delivered an optimistic update on Turkish midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s recovery during a press conference on Tuesday as the club gears up for the new Serie A campaign.

The 31-year-old’s return to full fitness marks a critical moment for the Nerazzurri as they prepare to defend their domestic crown and continue their push in Europe.

Injury disruption and recovery

Çalhanoğlu’s 2024-25 season was abruptly interrupted by an injury suffered during the expanded FIFA Club World Cup last December in the U.S.

The tournament, featuring 32 teams for the first time, saw the Turkish midfielder push through pain to support Inter’s ambitious campaign, only to aggravate his condition.

The setback sidelined Çalhanoğlu for months, stirring concern among Inter fans and fueling speculation in Turkish media about a potential summer transfer to local powerhouses Fenerbahçe or Galatasaray.

However, the midfielder’s decision to report to Inter’s pre-season camp in July clearly signals his intent to remain at the San Siro.

Chivu on tactical plans and squad depth

Speaking at the club’s Appiano Gentile training facility, Cristian Chivu emphasized the strength and versatility of Inter’s midfield options ahead of the new season.

“We have a deep midfield with many talented and strong players,” Chivu said. “We will adapt our formations week by week, sometimes using three midfielders, sometimes two, depending on the opponent. Hakan’s return to full health is a key boost for us.”

Chivu praised Çalhanoğlu’s dedication during rehabilitation: “He worked incredibly hard all summer, showing real commitment in his first training session back. During the Club World Cup, he was frustrated not to contribute fully due to injury, but he never gave up on his goal to return as soon as possible.”

Çalhanoğlu’s impact at Inter

Since joining Inter Milan in 2021 from city rivals AC Milan, Çalhanoğlu has been a crucial figure in the club’s resurgence.

His vision, passing accuracy, and deadly set-piece delivery helped Inter clinch the 2023-24 Serie A title and reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2023.

In the 2024-25 season, before injury, Çalhanoğlu appeared in 18 league matches, scoring four goals and assisting six others, showcasing his importance in both playmaking and goal contribution.

His versatility allows him to operate both as a deep-lying playmaker and in more advanced midfield roles, a tactical flexibility Chivu values highly.

Transfer rumors put to rest

Despite persistent rumors linking Çalhanoğlu with a return to Turkish football, the midfielder’s presence at Inter’s pre-season camp and his contract valid through June 2027 reflect his commitment to the Italian giants.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, club insiders confirm that Çalhanoğlu intends to continue his career in Milan, expressing gratitude for the club’s support throughout his injury battle.

Inter Milan will open their Serie A defense against Atalanta on Aug. 17, with pre-season friendlies – including a marquee match against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr on Aug. 3 – set to test the squad’s readiness.

Çalhanoğlu’s fitness will be closely monitored to avoid relapse, but Chivu’s confidence suggests the Turkish star will play a central role in the club’s ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

Moreover, Çalhanoğlu is expected to reclaim his leadership mantle with the Turkish national team during the UEFA Nations League matches scheduled for September.