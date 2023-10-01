At Inter Miami, where the aura of Lionel Messi looms large, it seems like a recurring theme – a tease, a tantalizing whisper and then a collective sigh of disappointment.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winning Argentine sensation is the jewel in Inter Miami's crown, but lately, it is been a rollercoaster ride of hope and heartache for fans as they await his return from the shadows of injury.

Over the weekend the narrative remained unchanged as Messi, nursing a leg injury of undisclosed severity, was conspicuously absent from the lineup against New York City FC, a clash laden with Major League Soccer playoff implications for both sides.

The announcement of Messi's absence came just 45 minutes before kickoff, leaving fans both anxious and curious.

Yet, Inter Miami, even in Messi's absence, showcased their indomitable spirit.

Tomas Aviles notched a dramatic header in stoppage time, rescuing a valuable point and forging a 1-1 draw.

Prior to Aviles' heroics, it was Santiago Rodriguez who had given NYCFC the lead with a 77th-minute strike.

Messi's travails have become a matter of concern.

He has now missed four of Inter Miami's last five matches, and this hiatus extends to his national duty, where he had initially been sidelined for what was labeled as "fatigue."

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi watches the Major League Soccer (MLS) football match between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC from the stands at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., Sept. 30, 2023. (AFP Photo)

However, it has since metamorphosed into something more sinister.

His sole appearance in this period, a mere 37 minutes against Toronto on Sept. 20, ended prematurely due to what appears to be a nagging hamstring issue.

The playoff dream still flickers for Inter Miami, but it took a blow over the weekend.

Their destiny is no longer within their grasp, with a four-point chasm separating them from Montreal for the coveted ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

With just four matches left for Inter Miami and three for Montreal, the race is now more nail-biting than ever.

NYCFC, on the other hand, ascended to eighth place in the East, thanks to this pulsating draw.

As for Messi's future role in this high-stakes saga, it remains shrouded in uncertainty, leaving fervent fans who shelled out hundreds of dollars for match tickets in a state of perpetual suspense.

The lack of transparency surrounding Messi's condition has triggered outrage on social media.

Fans vented their frustrations, demanding clarity from the club.

"Post the squad and don’t fool your own fans. Have some shame," one comment read, while another implored, "Can y’all be clear about what’s going on with Messi?”

Beyond Messi's injury saga, there's another storm brewing in Inter Miami's teacup.

The club recently sent out season-ticket renewal notices, and the price hikes are sending shock waves through the fan base.

Prices in the section housing the club's most passionate supporters are set to surge by a whopping 82% in 2024.

Some seats near midfield will see prices soar by 98%, while other fans brace for over 100% increases.

Certainly, the expectation was that prices would rise, given Messi's astronomical salary, which averages over $50 million annually.

However, it is evident that the club is already basking in newfound revenue streams.

In a stunning revelation, MLS disclosed that Messi's jersey is the top-selling item in the league this season.

This remarkable feat is particularly remarkable considering Messi and Sergio Busquets, both in the top jersey-selling ranks, only joined Inter Miami in July, well after the season had kicked off.

Inter Miami CF midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) acknowledges the crowd after the game against New York City FC alongside midfielder Facundo Farias (C) and midfielder Tomas Aviles at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., Sept. 30, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Messi's impact on the pitch has been undeniable.

With 11 goals in 12 matches for Inter Miami this season, his presence has been synonymous with success, with the team boasting an undefeated record of 8-0-4 when he graces the field.

Notably, this run included a historic Leagues Cup triumph, a testament to Messi's ability to lead his new team to glory.

However, concerns loom about the strain of his relentless schedule.

In Messi's absence, Inter Miami has stuttered, managing just one win in five matches.

The contrast in performance is stark, with the team outscoring opponents 29-12 when Messi is in action but struggling at 13-11 when he's on the sidelines.