In a scorching Texas, thousands of fervent fans, undeterred by the searing temperatures, converged in a packed stadium, cell phones poised, ready to capture a moment of sheer brilliance.

And capture they did – a video reel of deja vu, a replication of pure genius.

Lionel Messi, the maestro of free kicks, orchestrated a symphony once again, showcasing his extraordinary talent.

In his third consecutive game, he conjured a spellbinding double for Inter Miami, propelling them to a breathtaking victory over FC Dallas in a pulse-pounding Leagues Cup elimination encounter on a Sunday night.

Messi’s 85th-minute free-kick goal bore an uncanny resemblance to his Inter Miami debut.

An uncanny parallelism emerged: A free kick poised just outside the penalty box, a goalkeeper’s desperate lunge and the ball nestling into the upper echelons of the net.

This time, the enchanting left-footer stood on the right flank, leaving FC Dallas’ Maarten Paes rooted to the spot, reminiscent of his magic against Cruz Azul in his Inter Miami debut.

Nico Estevez, the FC Dallas coach, was candid in his assessment, conceding, “It’s obvious that for him, a free kick around there is like a PK for another player. You have to pray that the ball goes out of bounds, or he fell in the run to kick the ball.” Messi’s uncanny ability left even his adversaries awestruck.

The enthralling victory in the round of 16 propelled Inter Miami into the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown against the triumphant contender between Charlotte FC and Houston.

Not even a torrential downpour could dampen La Pulga’s spirits as he orchestrated a dazzling performance against Orlando City.

And then, the stage shifted to the fiery furnace of Texas, where the temperature soared to an astonishing 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Amidst this intense heat, both teams sought refuge in mandatory heat breaks, a testament to the unyielding battle on the field.

Messi’s influence permeated beyond the pitch, catalyzing Inter Miami’s resurgence.

A left-footed strike, an initial disallowed goal overturned through video review, culminating in a seven-goal spree across four matches.

Inter Miami, once mired in a nine-match MLS winless streak, now boasted an impeccable 4-0 record in the Leagues Cup since the advent of the 36-year-old magician.

Gerardo Martino, the Miami coach, acknowledged the team’s voyage of growth and learning, "We still have a long way to go to be at the level we want, but in the end, I am glad that we obtained the victory.” A testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence.

The climax of the game unfurled in a high-octane penalty shootout, a fitting crescendo to a tale woven with twists and turns.

Messi’s deliberate, unhurried penalty found its mark, setting the tempo for an electrifying contest.

The pivotal moment came when Paxton Pomykal’s shot soared over the crossbar, granting Miami the upper hand.

Benjamin Cremaschi then etched his name in glory, sealing Inter Miami’s triumph with a commanding 5-3 advantage.

A seesaw of emotions ensued, as FC Dallas initially surged ahead via an own goal, only to relinquish their lead moments later.

Marco Farfan’s header found the net, courtesy of Messi’s set-piece finesse.

Redemption followed closely as Robert Taylor’s foul paved the way for Messi’s encore, igniting a maelstrom of fervor among the 19,096-strong crowd.

Even the illustrious co-owner David Beckham couldn’t resist the allure, gracing the spectacle firsthand.

Ticket prices, typically modest at $40, spiraled into triple digits, a testament to the magnitude of the event.

As the final whistle resonated and the euphoric cheers gradually subsided, the echoes of Messi’s mesmerizing free kicks reverberated through the air.

With a sage nod, Estevez encapsulated the impact of Messi’s presence: "To have players like him here will make our players better ... And you can see FC Dallas today, how some of our players raised their level.”