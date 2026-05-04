Inter Milan secured their third Serie A title in six seasons on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Parma, sparking celebrations inside a packed San Siro and across the city.

Marcus Thuram opened the scoring just before halftime with a composed side-foot finish before Henrikh Mkhitaryan sealed the result in the second half to effectively clinch the Scudetto.

With three matches remaining, Inter hold a 12-point lead over defending champions Napoli and are 15 points clear of city rivals AC Milan in third.

The San Siro was awash in blue and black as fans celebrated the club’s 21st Italian league title, with thousands more gathering outside the Duomo in central Milan to mark the occasion.

Inter Milan's players celebrate after winning their 21st 'Scudetto' following the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Parma at San Siro stadium, Milan, Italy, May 3, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The triumph caps a strong response to last season’s painful finish under head coach Cristian Chivu, who took charge last summer with limited top-level managerial experience and has since guided the squad through a composed and consistent campaign.

Less than a year after losing the 2025 title race by a point and falling 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, Inter are back at the top.

“Today, we are all happy, but we must not forget all the work accomplished, because it was very difficult to start again after the end of last season when we lost in all the competitions we could win,” Inter captain Lautaro Martinez said.

Chivu’s rejuvenating effect

Inter owe much of this success to Chivu, the club’s former player and a surprise appointment in June to replace Simone Inzaghi, who won six trophies and reached two Champions League finals in four seasons before leaving for a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia.

With small steps and few new signings, Chivu has breathed new life into the side.

Inter can complete a league and cup double if they beat Lazio in the Coppa Italia final on May 13 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Juventus missed a chance to take third place in Serie A after a 1-1 draw at home with relegated Hellas Verona.

The Turin club moved three points clear of Como in the race for fourth place and a Champions League qualifying spot.

AC Milan had already surrendered their slim hopes of catching Inter, falling 2-0 at midtable Sassuolo.

Milan endured a difficult afternoon in Reggio Emilia, suffering a fourth defeat in their last seven matches.

Juventus remained two points behind Milan after struggling to break down Verona, who were relegated on Friday.

While Juve dominated possession, they fell behind when Domagoj Bradaric pounced on a poor pass and delivered a low cross that Kieron Bowie finished.

It was one of Verona’s only two shots on target. Bowie later forced Michele Di Gregorio into a save from distance in the final minutes.

Juventus, meanwhile, had 23 shots, with six on target.

Dusan Vlahovic equalized in the 61st minute with a free kick from 25 meters.

In Reggio Emilia, Sassuolo took the lead in the fifth minute through Domenico Berardi.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan side played with 10 men for most of the match after Fikayo Tomori was sent off in the 24th minute.

Armand Lauriente doubled Sassuolo’s lead in the 47th minute, and a series of substitutions from Allegri failed to change the outcome.

“I understand our fans’ frustration; we all want to secure Champions League qualification as soon as possible,” Allegri told DAZN.

“In these difficult times, we must keep our heads held high. We have three matches left, and with two wins, we’ll be in the Champions League.”