Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku's second half strikes gave Inter Milan a 2-0 cushion at Benfica in their Champions League quarterfinal, first leg on Tuesday, which put them on course for a first last-four appearance since they won the trophy in 2010.

Barella headed home firmly at the back post in the 51st minute, rising unchallenged to get on the end of a superb cross from center-back Alessandro Bastoni, who was storming up the left side and delivered a pin-point ball.

Substitute Lukaku then converted an 82nd-minute penalty after VAR referred a handball by Benfica skipper Joao Mario for review by English referee Michael Oliver, who gave the spot kick after looking at the video monitor.

The two goals hand Inter a significant advantage for the return leg at San Siro next Wednesday. As a result, they will be heavily fancied to progress to an all-Italian semifinal against either neighbor AC Milan or Napoli, who meet this Wednesday.

Barella’s goal exposed Benfica’s spirited defense, but the penalty was unfortunate as a Denzel Dumfries cross hit Joao Mario on his head and his upright arm inside the box.

But Inter deserved their victory, conjuring up the better chances with Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos making important second-half saves to deny Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Dumfries and avert an even heavier defeat.

“One of the best matches of this season. We deserved to win; we played very well. We have taken the first step, and we hope to do everything to advance,” Mkhitaryan told reporters.

Inter, who beat Benfica’s domestic rivals Porto in the previous round with a stoic defensive performance away in the second leg, were surprisingly adventurous at the start of their return to Portugal and dominated the early skirmishes.

But Benfica’s dangerous playmaker Rafa Silva conjured up the first effort on target, firing straight at Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana after picking up a botched clearance by Federico Dimarco in the 16th minute.

Soon after, Joao Mario’s tempting cross flashed across the face of the goal before Inter had their first effort – a powerful long-range shot by Francesco Acerbi that swerved dangerously close to the Benfica goal.

The hosts might have equalized five minutes after Barella scored, but Dumfries got in the way during a goalmouth melee as Benfica’s strikers looked to sweep home a cross from Joao Mario that caused chaos.

Lukaku’s precise penalty put Inter firmly in the driving seat before Onana made a vital stop on the final whistle to deny Goncalo Ramos a goal that would have given Benfica hope.

Benfica midfielder Chiquinho said: “We knew it was going to be a difficult game against a quality team. But nothing is lost. We are going to Milan to turn the result around.”