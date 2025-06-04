Simone Inzaghi has stepped down as Inter Milan manager, the Serie A club announced Tuesday, following a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final that capped a trophyless season.

Inter’s campaign ended on a low note with Saturday’s heavy loss in Munich, after finishing second in Serie A – just one point behind champions Napoli – and being eliminated from the Coppa Italia semifinals by city rivals AC Milan, 4-1 on aggregate.

The club now faces a race against time to appoint a new manager ahead of the Club World Cup, which begins June 17 against Mexican side Monterrey.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a four-year journey, during which I gave everything,” Inzaghi said in a separate statement.

Inzaghi won six trophies at Inter: one Serie A title, two Coppa Italia triumphs and three Italian Super Cups.

“I want to dedicate one last word to the millions of Nerazzurri fans who cheered me on, cried and suffered in difficult moments and laughed and celebrated in the six triumphs we experienced together,” he added. “I will never forget you.”

Italian media reported Inzaghi will join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and will lead them in the Club World Cup in the United States.

Inter confirmed the decision for Inzaghi to leave the club was taken by mutual agreement earlier Tuesday.

“I would like to thank Simone Inzaghi for the work done, for the passion shown and also for the sincerity in today’s discussion, which led to the common decision to separate our paths,” club president Giuseppe Marotta said in a statement.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Como’s Cesc Fabregas and Olympique de Marseille’s Roberto De Zerbi are potential candidates to replace Inzaghi at Inter.

Several managers have left their clubs since the Serie A season wrapped up.

Marco Baroni left Lazio after leading the club to a disappointing seventh-place finish, paving the way for Maurizio Sarri’s return a year after resigning.

Atalanta is also searching for a new coach after Gian Piero Gasperini confirmed his departure on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri returned as AC Milan coach for a second stint on Friday after the club sacked Sérgio Conceição following a season that saw them fail to qualify for any European competition.