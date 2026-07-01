Iran's World Cup campaign has spilled into a political dispute after U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin openly celebrated the team's elimination, drawing a furious response from the Iranian Football Federation, which accused the United States of proving it was never a willing host.

Mullin made the remarks during a World Cup security briefing in Washington following Iran's group-stage exit, saying he was pleased the team had left the country after weeks of heightened security and diplomatic tensions.

"I'm just glad they're done, and they're not coming back," Mullin said. "I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave U.S. soil, and I might've sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance."

He also said there "wasn't a single team that we dealt with more than them" throughout the tournament.

The comments immediately sparked outrage in Iran, where football officials said the statement confirmed long-standing concerns that their delegation had been treated differently from every other nation at the tournament.

In a strongly worded statement, the Iranian Football Federation said it was unsurprised by Mullin's remarks and argued they reinforced claims that Iran had never been genuinely welcomed to the World Cup.

"Iranians are used to the mistreatment and lies of U.S. officials, so no one in Iran is surprised by these hostile remarks," the federation said.

"These remarks once again demonstrate that U.S. officials have no commitment to international law or the principles expected of a host nation capable of organizing a global sporting event.

"The fact that he openly celebrates Iran's elimination says far more about him than it does about our team."

The federation also referenced earlier complaints made by head coach Amir Ghalenoei, who had accused the United States of creating unnecessary obstacles throughout Iran's stay.

"After our match against New Zealand, our head coach said that the United States did not want Iran to remain in this tournament because of the inhumane and unprofessional treatment our team experienced," the statement added. "These latest comments only reinforce that belief."

Iran's participation in the World Cup had been uncertain for months after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran earlier this year dramatically escalated tensions between the countries.

Although FIFA allowed Iran to compete, the team operated under unusually strict travel arrangements.

Originally scheduled to establish its training base in Tucson, Arizona, Iran instead relocated to the Mexican border city of Tijuana before the tournament. The squad crossed into the United States only for matches before returning to Mexico, with authorities requiring the delegation to leave U.S. territory immediately after each game.

Iran played all three group matches in the United States, facing New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt. The team drew each contest but narrowly missed a place in the round of 32 after finishing just outside the eight best third-place teams.

Their hopes ended in heartbreaking fashion against Egypt when a stoppage-time winner was ruled out for a marginal offside, leaving Iran as the ninth-ranked third-place finisher.

Throughout the tournament, Ghalenoei repeatedly criticized the conditions his players faced, calling Iran "the most oppressed" team at the World Cup.

Following the 1-1 draw with Egypt in Seattle, the veteran coach said the hosts had treated his squad "very unfairly."

"It was the host that wasn't very good to us," Ghalenoei said. "I urge FIFA not to let hosts treat teams and players the same way in the future."

He added that the United States' "behavior towards us has been really terrible," while praising his players for remaining competitive despite what he described as constant obstacles.

Asked about the travel restrictions, Mullin insisted they had been agreed upon before the tournament began.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin testifies before the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., June 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

"That was just an agreement we had," he said. "The game was over, let them get back to the hotel, their base camp where they're at. They're more comfortable there."

Mullin also claimed that "almost half" of Iran's non-playing delegation had direct ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an assertion the Iranian federation dismissed as "completely unsupported by any evidence."

As tensions escalated off the field, Iran sought to leave a different message on it.

Following their final matches, players and staff left handwritten notes in locker rooms thanking local communities while emphasizing dignity, fairness and respect.

After departing Tijuana, the delegation also left a letter expressing gratitude to the people of Mexico for their hospitality after welcoming the team when its original U.S. base was abandoned.

"True hosting is about respect, humanity and dignity," the letter read. "We will never forget the kindness of the people of Tijuana."

The message questioned whether every nation had competed under equal conditions and argued that logistical decisions had undermined the tournament's commitment to fair play.

"For us, fair play is not a slogan printed on advertising boards. It is the very identity of football," the statement said.

"We leave this World Cup believing football fans around the world witnessed not only the hardship endured by Iranian football, but also the resilience of a nation that refused to trade its dignity, honor and values despite every challenge."

FIFA has not publicly commented on Mullin's remarks or Iran's allegations regarding its treatment during the tournament.