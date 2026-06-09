Iran’s football federation said Tuesday the United States has withdrawn its ticket allocation for World Cup group-stage matches, accusing the co-host of preventing Iranian fans from attending amid escalating diplomatic tensions.

The federation said the decision is part of what it described as a series of administrative obstacles imposed by U.S. authorities, including visa refusals for members of its support staff.

Relations between the two countries remain strained following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

“With less than three days remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup, the United States has once again acted to obstruct the presence of Iranian supporters at the stadiums hosting the national team’s three group-stage matches,” the federation said.

Iran’s football body said FIFA regulations guarantee that each participating federation receives 8% of tickets for its matches, distributed through official channels to supporters.

It said it had already begun selling tickets for group games against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt, all scheduled in the United States, after receiving its allocation, with some fans already making travel arrangements.

“However, in an unexpected move, the allocation granted to the Iranian Football Federation has been withdrawn, and under the current circumstances, the federation is unable to provide even a single ticket to supporters of the national team,” it said.

The federation called the decision “contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries,” and urged FIFA and tournament organisers to uphold neutrality, fairness and existing regulations to ensure access for Iranian supporters.

Neither FIFA nor U.S. organisers have commented on the allegation.

The complaint adds to a growing list of disputes surrounding Iran’s participation in the tournament, including visa issues Tehran says have prevented about 15 administrative and management staff from entering the United States.

Amid the tensions, Iran has also relocated its World Cup training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, citing logistical concerns.

Iran open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, before facing Belgium in the same city on June 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.