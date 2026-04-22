Iran’s national football team has scheduled a series of warm-up matches in Türkiye as it prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States, despite ongoing war-related tensions.

According to the country's football association, the first training camp with a provisional squad of 30 players will take place in the capital Tehran.

On May 6, the team will go to Türkiye, where Iran are set to play four warm-up matches, including against Spain.

The team will then travel to the United States, but the location of their training base there has not yet been decided.

Association president Mehdi Taj said he was confident Iran would take part in the World Cup despite the conflict.

"As things stand, we are taking part," Taj said, according to the ISNA news agency.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani that Iran is fully prepared for its national football team's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Speaking on state broadcaster IRIB, Mohajerani said the Ministry of Youth and Sports has ensured all necessary arrangements for the team's effective participation in the tournament.

She added that the preparations were made under the directive of the sports minister, with a focus on providing the required facilities for a successful performance.

Separately, Mohajerani said the health minister reported that 40,000 injured people were treated free of charge during what she described as the "third imposed war."

Regional tensions escalated after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran on U.S. assets and bases across the Middle East.

A two-week cease-fire was announced on April 8, followed by rare direct talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, which ended without an agreement. The ceasefire was later extended by the U.S. as diplomatic efforts continue.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on April 16 that Iran is expected to participate in the upcoming World Cup, set for June 11 to July 19, noting that the team has qualified and expressed its willingness to compete despite the ongoing situation.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in March that while Iran's team would be welcome at the tournament, he questioned whether it would be appropriate for them to attend, citing concerns over their "life and safety."