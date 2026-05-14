Iran held a World Cup send-off rally Wednesday night at Tehran’s Enqelab Square, drawing thousands of fans despite lingering uncertainty over the team’s ability to enter the United States and compete in the tournament.

The squad, which will continue preparations at a training camp in Türkiye next week, was greeted with loud support as players delivered patriotic remarks from a stage. The kit they will wear at the June 11 to July 19 tournament also was unveiled during the event.

“This is the best send-off in the last four World Cup campaigns,” Iranian FA (FFIRI) President Mehdi Taj told state television.

“The players are with the people, and the crowd stands with the country’s dignity, honor and strength. Whatever the result, may Iran’s flag be raised there and defended.”

Iran’s participation in the World Cup has been in question since the United States and Israel began a regional war by launching airstrikes on the Islamic Republic in late February.

Taj was refused entry to co-host Canada for the FIFA Congress two weeks ago because of his connection to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), triggering fears there could be issues for members of the Iran delegation entering the United States.

As in Canada, the IRGC is classified as a terrorist entity in the United States, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said no one with ties to the organization would be admitted to the country.

Iran has placed responsibility for getting players and team officials into the United States, where Team Melli are scheduled to play all three World Cup group matches, firmly in the hands of FIFA.

“Nothing has arrived yet regarding the visas. We hope it will be handled within this timeframe,” Hedayat Mombeini, the FFIRI secretary general, told state television at the rally Wednesday.

Iran's national team stands on a podium as people cheer during a farewell ceremony, Tehran, Iran, May 13, 2026. (EPA Photo)

“FIFA has made promises, and hopefully those promises will lead to results and the players will receive their visas on time.”

Reports that some Iraq players had been refused U.S. visas, which were quickly refuted by the White House and the Iraq Football Association on Wednesday, further fueled Iranian concerns.

“I just heard that news as well,” Mombeini said.

“I hope FIFA steps in. We have always believed sport should be separate from politics. In my view, FIFA has a duty to step in and ensure entry for all members of World Cup teams is facilitated.”

Iran will play Gambia in a World Cup warmup in Antalya on May 29, and Mombeini said the FFIRI was in the process of arranging another friendly for the training camp in Türkiye.