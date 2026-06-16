Iran rallied twice from a goal down to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw against New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium on Monday in a World Cup match played against the backdrop of anti-government protests and a tentative agreement aimed at ending the U.S.-Iran conflict.

New Zealand struck first when Elijah Just volleyed home from close range after being picked out by captain Chris Wood.

The opener sparked celebrations among some supporters opposed to Iran's government, many of whom waved the country's pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag. Others jeered Iran's national anthem before kickoff.

Yet the majority of the crowd, which topped 70,000, appeared to back Team Melli, repeatedly chanting "Ir-ran! Ir-ran!" and roaring in celebration when Ramin Rezaeian leveled the score shortly after the half-hour mark.

Rezaeian, one of several Iran players who had not played club football since February after the domestic league was suspended amid U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, reacted quickest to a shot blocked by a defender and poked the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

Wood and Just combined again early in the second half, the New Zealand captain sliding a precise pass into the 26-year-old forward's path before Just hammered home to restore the All Whites' lead.

Iran responded 10 minutes later with a superb goal from Mohammad Mohebbi, who headed Rezaeian's pinpoint cross in off the far post to make it 2-2.

Iran created the better chances before the final whistle but were unable to find a winner as the sun set over Southern California.

"I love my mom and dad. They always pray for me in difficult times, so this is for them," Rezaeian said.

"And also for my people in Iran."

Group G all square

The stalemate means all four teams in Group G have one point after Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt earlier Monday.

New Zealand, making their third appearance at the World Cup, remain without a win in the tournament after seven matches. Iran are seeking to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

"We're disappointed not to win," New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley said.

"When you're leading twice in a game, you come away with that 'what if.' We were probably as close as we've ever been to winning a game at the World Cup, and we couldn't quite do that today.

"But we're at the World Cup, we didn't lose, we stayed in the game, scored goals and created chances, so it was a really strong performance that I'm really proud of."

Protesters call out Iranian government

The match laid bare divisions among Iranian American fans, many of whom said they felt torn between pride at seeing Iran on the sport's biggest stage, anger over Tehran's crackdown on protesters and concern over Washington's bombing campaign.

Los Angeles is home to the world's largest Iranian diaspora, and before kickoff, an estimated 300 to 500 protesters gathered outside the stadium, waving anti-government signs and flags.

Some Iranian Americans said attending the match would imply support for Iran's government, while others said they wanted to set politics aside and support the players.

Ahead of the tournament, Iran moved their base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, where they have been warmly received by locals. But the change means the squad has to travel internationally for all three of its group matches.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said his team were being forced to fly back to Mexico on Monday night and complained that the head of the federation, as well as members of the coaching and management staffs, were unable to make the trip after being denied visas to enter the United States.

"I think perhaps our team is the most oppressed one at the World Cup," he said through a translator.

However, he was pleased by the way the team were received by fans.

"I think it was a very good atmosphere," he said.

"It was very positive. I was very happy with the supporters and the fans who were supporting the Iranian players. I think that was a great achievement."

Iran will return to Los Angeles to face Belgium, while New Zealand will take on Egypt in Vancouver in the next Group G matches on Sunday.