FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed Tuesday that Iran will play its World Cup matches in the United States in June as planned, despite the country’s ongoing armed conflict involving the tournament co-hosts.

The Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) has sought to move the team’s three group matches to Mexico, citing U.S. military support alongside Israel in strikes that triggered the current regional tensions.

Earlier this month, the FFIRI said it was discussing a venue change with FIFA, while Iran’s sports ministry has barred national and club teams from traveling to countries it deems hostile.

Infantino, however, dismissed the idea of relocating the matches during a surprise visit to Türkiye, where he watched Iran cruise to a 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica.

Iran's national team players pose for photographers holding pictures of children allegedly killed in a U.S. strikes in Iran, prior a friendly football match between Iran and Costa Rica, Antalya, Türkiye, March 31, 2026. (AFP Photo)

"No, no, the matches will be where they should be according to the draw," he told reporters in the Turkish city of Antalya, where the Iran squad has been holding a training camp.

"It looks like we'll be in the right grounds. We're delighted because they're a very, very strong team, as we saw today. I'm very happy. I saw the team, I spoke to the players and the coaches."

Iran, which booked its place at the tournament in March last year, is scheduled to play all of its Group G matches on American soil, with two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle, against Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that while Iran's national team is welcome to play in the United States, it might not be appropriate for their “life and safety.”

Trump later made clear that any threat to the players would not come from the United States.

United Arab Emirates-based striker Sardar Azmoun was omitted from the squad for the training camp amid Iranian media reports that he had been expelled for a perceived act of disloyalty to the government.

Azmoun, who has scored 57 goals in 91 internationals, had posted a picture on his Instagram feed of a meeting with Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose emirate has been the target of Iranian rocket and drone attacks during the conflict.

Speaking directly to the Iranian players Tuesday, Infantino pledged his support but steered clear of the wider issues surrounding the war.

"From now until the World Cup, I will do whatever I can to support the Iran national team," Infantino said, according to the FFIRI.

"If you want to organize a training camp or if there is any matter related to activities outside the country, whatever it is, I will help.

"Whenever you want, please stay in contact. I am at your service and will help with anything you need."

The World Cup takes place in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.