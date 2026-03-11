Australian authorities helped two more members of the Iranian women's football delegation evade their minders to seek asylum, but one has since reversed her decision and will return to Iran, the country's Interior Minister said Wednesday.

Concerns about the players' safety grew after Iranian state television branded the team "wartime traitors" for refusing to sing the national anthem during a Women's Asian Cup match in Australia earlier this month.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told parliament that 21-year-old striker Mohaddeseh Zolfi and support staffer Zahra Soltan Moshkehkar accepted the government's offer of assistance Tuesday evening, following five teammates who were granted asylum a day earlier.

"One of the two who had decided to stay spoke with some of the teammates who had left and has since changed her mind," Burke said, without naming the player.

"In Australia, people are free to change their minds and travel, and we respect the context of her decision," he added.

Burke said the remaining players were moved to a secure location after the teammate who chose to return contacted the Iranian embassy, inadvertently revealing their whereabouts.

Zolfi and Moshkehkar had been separated from the rest of the team with the help of Australian Federal Police before boarding a domestic flight to Sydney.

Before leaving the country, Australian officials also separated the remaining team from their Iranian minders at Sydney airport and informed them of their options. All those who reached the airport chose to return to Iran.

"What we made sure of was that there was no rushing, there was no pressure. Everything was about ensuring the dignity of those individuals to make a choice," Burke said during a media briefing in Canberra.

Fear for families

Burke said some players asked about the possibility of helping family members leave Iran.

"Obviously, when people are permanent residents, there are rights they have in terms of sponsoring other family members. But all of it only becomes relevant if people can get out of Iran in the first place," he said.

Some players discussed their options with family but declined the offer to remain in Australia. The team has since reached Kuala Lumpur on their way to Iran.

The Kuala Lumpur-based Asian Football Confederation confirmed the team's arrival, saying they were staying at a hotel in the Malaysian capital, without providing further details.

"The AFC will provide all necessary support to the team during their stay until their onward travel arrangements are confirmed," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Iranian embassy in Kuala Lumpur told Malaysian state news agency Bernama that the players were doing well and "want to return home." The Iranian team's tournament campaign coincided with U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran, which killed the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The team was eliminated from the tournament Sunday.

A group of Iranians living in Australia protested against the Iranian government and surrounded the players' bus in Gold Coast as they left the hotel for the airport.

Many also gathered at Sydney airport Tuesday evening while the players were being transferred to the international terminal, television footage showed.

Iranian media reported that the office of the country's general prosecutor said the remaining team members were invited back "with peace and confidence."