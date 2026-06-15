Yasin Ayari struck twice as Sweden announced its arrival at the 2026 World Cup in emphatic fashion, cruising past Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday to seize control of Group F.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres each had a goal and an assist, while Mattias Svanberg also scored in a dominant Swedish display.

Ranked 39th in the world, Sweden are back on football’s biggest stage after missing the 2022 tournament, having last reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2018 in Russia.

Omar Rekik scored Tunisia’s lone goal, but the 45th-ranked North Africans struggled to contain Sweden’s attacking firepower. Tunisia are making their seventh World Cup appearance and are still chasing a first trip to the knockout stage.

The higher-ranked teams in the group, the Netherlands and Japan, played to a 2-2 draw earlier Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Ayari bookended the scoring for Sweden at Estadio BBVA with long-range goals in the seventh minute and second-half stoppage time. He was muted in his celebration after the opener, raising his hands in respect for the country where his father was born.

Isak scored his 18th international goal in the 30th minute when Gyökeres found the Liverpool striker, who was sidelined much of last season with a broken leg, on a counterattack. Isak cut inside and fired a low shot past Tunisian goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh, who struggled throughout the match.

Isak said he and Gyökeres “have quite different qualities, which is very beneficial for the team,” adding: “We can bring different types of attacks.”

After Rekik stalled Sweden’s momentum with a goal in the 43rd minute, Isak and Gyökeres put Sweden back in control. Isak stole the ball and found Gyökeres for a one-on-one with Chamakh that the Arsenal striker finished for his 16th goal in his last 15 appearances for Sweden and 21st overall.

Sweden coach Graham Potter said Isak and Gyökeres have strong chemistry.

“Behind them, they needed a team that functioned well. I’m pleased for the players tonight that we took a step forward in that,” Potter said.

Svanberg scored in the 84th minute, with the goal awarded after a lengthy video review.

Sweden will play the Netherlands in Houston on Saturday, while Tunisia remain in Monterrey to face Japan the same day.